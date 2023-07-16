One of Warrnambool's most popular hotels is expected to have a new owner before Christmas.
Macey's Bistro owner Peter 'Cork' Walsh is in negotiations with the PubCo Group, which owns 11 hotels across Melbourne.
"I'm in negotiations with them, it may be prior to Christmas (when they take over)," Mr Walsh said.
The 76-year-old said he was looking forward to slowing down and attending the May Races next year.
"The old body is getting a bit tired - I've been here 40 years," Mr Walsh said.
He said the business was expected to continue to operate as it was now, with all staff to retain their positions.
Mr Walsh said he was contacted by the company eight weeks ago. He has been working in Warrnambool hotels for 55 years.
Mr Walsh is the owner of the Lady Bay Resort.
He has fond memories of the Lady Bay Hotel, which he owned twice - first in 1976 and again in 1989.
"Nearly all the young ones used to go down there - it was popular with bands," Mr Walsh said.
He remembers the hotel being packed for bands including Skyhooks, Men at Work and Jimmy Barnes.
Mr Walsh has experienced challenges to the industry over the years but said the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the hardest. "It's so hard to get staff now," he said.
"Everything has got a lot harder and I've got a lot older," he laughed.
Mr Walsh said he remembers when pots - which now cost $6.40 at Macey's Bistro - cost 29 cents.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
