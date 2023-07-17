A property in the south-west has been linked to a spate of multiple sudden deaths in horses.
The state government said it was working with local veterinarians to investigate the cause of multiple sudden deaths which had occurred on separate properties on the Mornington Peninsula, south-east Melbourne and the south-west.
The deaths began on Tuesday, July 4 and Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said an investigation was underway to understand the possible cause of illness and death.
So far there has been ten confirmed horse deaths on three separate properties and all horses are believed to have died quickly with short term non-specific signs of illness."The investigation is in the early stages," Dr Cooke said.
"It is not yet known what has caused these deaths and to date common links are not evident."
There had been reports on social media channels of further affected properties and Agriculture Victoria has called on any owners who have not reported deaths to contact Agriculture Victoria or their usual veterinarian to assist with investigations.
"While we do not yet have any clear indication of the cause, early testing for some known diseases in horses has been negative," Dr Cooke said.
"Comprehensive testing for a range of disease, and importantly, non-disease causes, is underway.
"I thank those owners and veterinarians who have been affected for their assistance in providing information to date."
Horse owners have been advised to monitor their animals and report any sudden deaths or the onset of illness in their horses immediately to their local vet, Agriculture Victoria or via the emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
"As this is early days, every report will help us understand the situation and assist our investigation into finding the cause," Dr Cooke said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Early assessment and collection of a range of samples is important to this type of investigation.
"We know this is a difficult time for horse owners, that's why we are working with veterinarians and a range of experts to find answers.
"Please do not share unconfirmed information online or on social media."
According to Agriculture Victoria multiple horse deaths on a single property are uncommon and when they occur, investigations prioritise infectious causes and ingestion of toxins, however it is not always possible to definitively identify a cause.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.