The state government is working with local vets to find the cause of sudden deaths in local horses

By Clare Quirk
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
There has been ten confirmed horse deaths on three separate properties in Victoria including one in the south-west.
A property in the south-west has been linked to a spate of multiple sudden deaths in horses.

