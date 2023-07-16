Police claim man's head bashed into wall three times

A Hamilton woman has been remanded in custody charged with grabbing a man and bashing his head into a wall three times.
The 36-year-old is alleged by police to have been involved in an incident with a man she knows on Friday.
They argued and that led to allegations of assault also involving a broom, which resulted in facial cuts and bruising.
The woman is already on two police briefs of evidence which have been listed for a contest mention hearing in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on August 2.
At least some of those charges are understood to involve the same complainant.
Police are expected to strongly oppose bail on the basis the woman is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
