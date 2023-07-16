The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hamilton woman, 36, charged with assaulting man

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police claim man's head bashed into wall three times
Police claim man's head bashed into wall three times

A Hamilton woman has been remanded in custody charged with grabbing a man and bashing his head into a wall three times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.