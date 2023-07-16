The Standard
Cricket Victoria announces key changes to junior representative structure

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated July 17 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:34am
Elwood Geary batting for the Western Waves last season. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Elwood Geary batting for the Western Waves last season. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Cricket Victoria's junior pathway model changes have been confirmed, with the Western Waves to form part of the re-structured representative system this season.

