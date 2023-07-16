Cricket Victoria's junior pathway model changes have been confirmed, with the Western Waves to form part of the re-structured representative system this season.
As floated by The Standard in June, CV has announced the changes which will directly impact the way in which junior cricketers will gain access to the highest possible opportunities to advance their cricket both in regional and metropolitan areas.
The changes, following a year-long consultation, will streamline the journey from junior cricket into the state's representative squads and allow further opportunities for talented players to join Victorian Premier Cricket with the introduction of an under 18s competition.
Country regions, which will involve the Western Waves, Central Highlands, Mallee Murray Suns, Northern Rivers, North-East Knights and Gippsland Pride will play in a new representative competition called the 'Country Cup', which will see under 16 boys and under 15 female age groups to align with metropolitan areas.
The introduction of both the Premier cricket under 18s competition and Country Cup will see the end of the Youth Premier League.
Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said it was an integral update to the junior player pathway system.
"The player pathway is a critical piece of the puzzle to identify new talent at all levels of Victorian cricket," he said.
"In making these changes we're looking to make it easier for players, parents and clubs to identify their avenue into the pathway and what is required.
"Whether you play cricket in Swan Hill, Seymour or Surrey Hills, this clarifies your path to achieving your cricket aspirations."
Country regions will also see development programs established with academy squads of up to 30 players to be selected and will provide equal opportunities to engage with Premier clubs in metropolitan regions.
The Premier cricket under 18s, Dowling Shield, Marg Jennings Cup, and Country Cup, will all consist of five rounds, plus finals.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
