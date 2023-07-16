A Portland man with an extensive criminal history has admitted to a string of home burglaries and will be sentenced on July 31.
Brett Roche, 34, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court charged with about 50 offences.
He pleaded guilty to about half of them, with other charges being withdrawn by a police prosecutor.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge is having Roche assessed for another community corrections order and a continuation of a plea hearing. Sentencing was adjourned until July 31.
A further hearing into claims Roche was involved in thefts and the aggravated burglary of a 90-year-old woman's Hamilton home has been adjourned to a future date.
Roche denies those claims, saying he hadn't been to Hamilton in 10 years despite his DNA tying him to a crime scene and his mobile phone pinging in that area.
On the charges to which Roche admitted, the court heard his DNA was found on an axe used to smash a window of a Mazda CX-9 wagon and $600 cash and personal items were stolen.
Electronics were also stolen from a Holden ute, including a camera and a wallet.
Then $500 cash was removed from a Ford wagon and personal items from a Holden wagon.
A police search at a Pile Court address located the camera, personal items and distinctive yellow track suit pants worn by the offender, which had been captured on security camera footage.
Roche was on bail for some of the offending when arrested.
He was also involved in other burglaries at Kingsley Court and the Fawthrop Street, one while occupants were asleep.
He was also charged with numerous counts of breaching bail by failing to obey a curfew and not signing in daily to police stations.
Roche has a long history of committing burglaries and has already served 194 days - about six-and-a-half months - in custody for the current offending.
The magistrate described the almost continuous offending as "outrageous".
Roche told the court he just needed a chance, "like a job", which he hoped would help him get off drugs.
He said committing burglaries was sometimes the best option when he had no food.
The magistrate told him committing home break-ins caused a great deal of distress in the community.
