Sex offender on charity walk jailed for failing to report contact with children

A registered sex offender who failed to report contact with children while on a charity walk has been jailed.
Warren Wright, 49, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to four charges of failing to comply with reporting obligations of being a registered sex offender.
If he had reported the contact within 24-hours he may have avoided police prosecution.
In November 2021 Wright was placed on the register after following a 16-year-old into showers at Mildura and intimately touching her.
Wright had recently claimed on social media to be on a charity walk when he stayed with a Hamilton district family for two nights in early June.
About a week later he stayed with another family, which included three young children.
People were warned Wright was a registered sex offender on social media which led to his arrest.
Under his reporting obligations he had to tell authorities he had been in contact with children within 24-hours.
Lawyer Hugh Middleton said his client had been desperate for accommodation.
Magistrate Gerard Lehtbridge said it would have been blatantly obvious to Wright that accommodation during a charity walk would have been a major consideration.
Police said the families who offered accommodation had just tried to do the right thing and now felt violated and that their good will had been preyed on by a sex offender.
Wright was jailed for 28 days and is due to be released on Monday, July 17.
The magistrate warned Wright further breaches of his sex offender obligations would only attract sentences involving more jail time.
