The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Hamilton woman shaken after sex offender refused to leave home

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I feel violated': Hamilton woman shaken after sex offender refused to leave home
'I feel violated': Hamilton woman shaken after sex offender refused to leave home

Updated: 11am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.