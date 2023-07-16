A judicial register has declined to book in an arson case for a case conference until further inquiries are made about medical material and an arson chemist's report.
A directions hearing in the Melbourne County Court heard Warrnambool's Nyakic Ajak, 35, had previously entered not guilty pleas to arson and reckless conduct endangering life.
A committal hearing was held in Warrnambool on June 19 when a directions hearing was scheduled.
In May the prosecution said police would seek statements from fire fighters after allegations Ms Nyakic deliberately set fire to her home in Warrnambool's Golden Springs Court on June 13 last year.
There is currently not an arson chemist's report available.
The county court registrar Alex Wilson asked about the evidence that the fire was deliberately lit.
Barrister Anthony Pyne said there was an issue about the exact source of the ignition, from Ms Ajak's legal counsel.
Ms Wilson requested further inquiries be made about whether an arson chemist's report would be compiled despite such an expert not attending the fire scene.
She also requested inquiries also be made about Ms Ajak's mental health. She did not attend the hearing on Friday which prompted further questions about the defendant.
Ms Wilson adjourned further hearing of the case until August 28, requesting that the court be updated on August 23.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.