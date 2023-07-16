The Standard
Warrnambool woman pleads not guilty to arson

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 17 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:23am
A Warrnambool woman has pleaded not guilty to arson. Picture file
A judicial register has declined to book in an arson case for a case conference until further inquiries are made about medical material and an arson chemist's report.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

