Pet dog allegedly stolen from Moore Street home between July 15 and 16

Updated July 16 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:30pm
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said unknown offenders broke into a Moore Street house between 7pm on Saturday, July 15 and 5am the following morning.
Warrnambool police are seeking the community's assistance for information on the alleged theft of a dog over the weekend.

