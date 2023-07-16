Warrnambool police are seeking the community's assistance for information on the alleged theft of a dog over the weekend.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said unknown offenders broke into a Moore Street house between 7pm on Saturday, July 15 and 5am the following morning.
He said the offender entered the house by smashing the glass panelling of the front door and have allegedly taken a Staffordshire dog and "a quantity" of the victim's mail.
He said the victims returned home at 5am on July 16 to discover someone had been in the house and the dog was missing.
"It appears the dog had been physically grabbed and had panicked as there appeared to be dog urine left at the point of entry (of the house)," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
He said a quantity of the victim's mail was found in the neighbouring Monash Street.
"(It) had either been dropped or discarded by the offender or offenders," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
He said the victims put an appeal on social media for any sightings of their pet.
"The dog was seen nearby later that morning further east along Moore Street," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
He said police suspect the offender lost control of the dog and it has run away.
"It's suspected that the offenders have targeted the address specifically for the dog," Detective Senior Constable Hughes.
He said the incident had severely traumatised the owners of the dog and the occupants of the house.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333, or report anonymously to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.