Despite it taking five appearances, Cobden's Rhys Unwin was treated to the traditional Gatorade shower after celebrating his first senior victory on Saturday.
The teenager, who made his senior debut back in round three, was thrust into the middle of Cobden's team song after it knocked off top-four North Warrnambool Eagles by 34 points.
"It was good to finally win and to get North done was pretty good as well," Unwin told The Standard post-match. "I love these boys, they're really good to me and when you get wins like that, it's an unbelievable feeling."
The league's reigning under 16 best and fairest winner, Unwin has made a seamless transition to representative football as a bottom-ager for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
The crafty forward believed regular games for the Rebels - he's played all nine games this year - and senior football at Cobden was helping take his game to a new level.
"I'm definitely getting more confident as we go along," he said. "I'm pretty grateful to play these (Hampden) games and with Rebels."
Unwin said it was "unreal" to represent Cobden when he could and hoped to play more senior games into September if the Bombers make finals.
"It would be unreal to play finals," he said. "We obviously started a bit cold but it's good to see us hitting some form now. I think they (supporters) get pretty excited when we're kicking goals... it's good to be able to pay them back and win games for them."
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said Unwin's inclusion in the side gave it a "different dynamic" and hoped to get his services in the back-end of the season after Rebels duties wrap up.
Portland Football Netball League officially unveiled its new Indigenous jumpers to home supporters on Saturday.
All junior and senior football and netball teams wore the Saige Bell-designed uniforms during its round 13 clash against Terang Mortlake, with a Welcome to Country ceremony held prior to its senior match.
The Tigers first wore the new uniforms during the Hampden league's Indigenous round on June 8 to celebrate NAIDOC Week, but also wanted to honour the jumper through a home game.
Describing the design, Bell, who is vice captain of the Tigers' under 18 girls football team, said the symbol on the bottom right of the jumper illustrated a meeting place to represent the club while possum tracks signified the game of football being originally played with a possum skin ball.
"The sash represents the club's achievements and what we do and where we're going as a club," she said in a club social media video.
Tigers president Troy Bannam, who praised Bell for her work, said the club would utilise the uniforms as an alternative strip for future games and special occasions.
South Rovers defender Sam Hodgins, who returned from injury in round 13, was absent on Saturday after hurting his hamstring in his comeback game.
Coach Kurt Lenehan said it was a disappointing setback for the Lions' leader who has endured a spate of setbacks in recent Warrnambool and District league seasons.
"He's very unlucky. He's been in the gym and running, just doing all those things around the footy club to make sure he was right to go," he said. "Unfortunately he lasted a half of footy and it just went on him again. He's back to the physio and will miss the rest of the season."
A host of the Western Region's best up-and-coming football talent will feature in this year's V/Line Cup carnival.
GWV Rebels' boys and girls' under 15 squads were announced ahead of the two-day carnival in Shepparton from September 25-26. Players will participate in three training sessions at Stawell in the lead up (September 4, 11 and 18). Squad members were selected from the Goldfields, Western Districts and Wimmera Mallee regions.
BOYS: Leo Ellerton, Sam Conboy, Mason Osbourne (South Warrnambool), Archie Poumako (Warrnambool), Mack Mills, Zane Boekhurt, Hamish Dobson, Jye Quirk (Koroit), Max Clancey (Port Fairy), Kane Killen, Josh Slater, Charlie Kenna, Max Heffernan (Terang Mortlake), Lenny Stephens (Camperdown), Eddie Walsh (Cobden), Jack Sobey, Rylie Munro, Hunter Van Someren, Frank Gill (Hamilton Kangaroos), Klay Nicholls, Jake Payne (Portland), Hamish Molan (Kolora-Noorat).
GIRLS: Lottie McCosh, Ruby Walters-Mccosker (South Warrnambool FNC), Hannah McMeel (North Warrnambool Eagles FNC), Tayla Bell (Terang Mortlake FNC), Skyla Ralph, Airlie Aldridge, Lidia Thomas (Portland FNC), Ruby Cleaver (Hamilton Kangaroos FNC).
Greater Western Victoria Rebels' rare home game in Warrnambool in two weeks' time will give locals a chance to see some of the region's best young players, including AFL draft hopefuls George Stevens and Luamon Lual, up close.
Stevens, who starred for Vic Country at the AFL under 18 championships, said he was eager to play at Reid Oval against Geelong Falcons on Sunday, July 30.
"It is pretty exciting to think I can wake up and not have to travel at least three hours to get to a game," he said. "It's been a busy couple of weeks with WA and Melbourne travel and days in camp and I wouldn't have it any other way but it would be really nice to just wake up, get down to the beach and then get into the game.
"Hopefully it's a good day for it and there's a good crowd at the Reid."
Former AFL player and Koroit export Marty Gleeson donned the Big V for the Victorian Amateur Football Association in its overtime thriller against Perth Football League on Saturday.
Played at Elsternwick Park, VAFA raced to a five goal lead at the main break before PFL spearheaded a second-half comeback to tie the game 16.8 (104) ahead of the final siren. But a four goal to one spree in extra time was enough to see the home side to victory, the final score 20.10 (130) to 17.9 (111).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
