This is a big public asset, it's really important to look after it but also really important to use it.- Tim Entwisle
A botanist at the head of an iconic Melbourne garden has praised Warrnambool's natural wonderland.
Outgoing Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria director and chief executive Professor Tim Entwisle toured the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens a decade after being invited.
Professor Entwisle was a guest speaker at community group Friends of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens' annual general meeting.
"I should have come much sooner. It's lovely, beautiful old trees, beautiful landscapes and a beautiful setting," Professor Entwisle said.
"It has a connection to the garden I worked in because it's designed by (landscape architect William) Guilfoyle."
Professor Entwisle said some of the Guilfoyle trademarks at both gardens were the curved garden beds and the trees including Moreton Bay fig and Norfolk Island Pine.
He said while Warrnambool was lucky to have an attractive garden with interesting plants there were a few things that could be added.
"One is, you need to evolve and adapt the botanic garden to suit the community," Professor Entwisle said.
"Botanic gardens are always changing, they're not static, not set.
"Even though it's a historic garden, we've done this in Melbourne, you have to keep adding plants to it and adapt the displays."
He said it was also important to host day and night events at the gardens.
"I think they're great places to enjoy whether it's a quiet family event or it's a major civic event for the town," Professor Entwisle said. "This is a big public asset, it's really important to look after it but also really important to use it."
Professor Entwisle said botanic gardens provided regional and rural communities with beautiful open spaces and an array of plant species from around the world.
"I think that's really important because people get to experience plants they might not always see," he said.
"They might find plants they might want to put in their own gardens."
Friends of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens president Jackie Smith said the speech encouraged her to think about diversifying the types of plants and how climate change could impact the gardens.
"We also know gardens are particularly good for our wellbeing and our soul and relaxation, so we definitely want to encourage more people to come to the gardens," Ms Smith said.
She said the group could do this by hosting regular garden tours, install a new sculpture and reopen the curators cottage where they could run meetings, history displays and high teas.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
