AFL draft contender George Stevens says the chance to play strong midfield minutes for Vic Country has elevated self-belief in his game style.
Vic Country capped off its four-game AFL under 18 national championships campaign on Sunday with a dominant 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) win over Vic Metro at Carlton's Ikon Park.
It turned a two-point half-time deficit into a commanding lead at the final break on the back of a seven-goal to one third term.
Stevens did home club South Warrnambool proud, collecting 17 disposals and laying seven tackles.
Fellow South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual kicked a goal and received a Vic Country's team spirit award while Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan also slotted a goal from the midfield.
Stevens was pleased with his contribution and consistency across the four matches.
"It was an amazing experience. I got to play three games inside mid and felt like throughout the course of those three games I was able to play some consistent footy and bring to the team what I think my strengths are in terms of the inside contest," he told The Standard.
"I also got the experience to play over in WA and played down back in that game and was happy to play a different role for the team in order to get the result."
The Emmanuel College captain - ever the student - said he also used the experience to garner ways to improve his game.
"As a midfielder, I am pretty new to it and it takes a lot in terms of the hunt (for the ball) and if anything I just learned you've always got to be wanting the footy," he said.
"It basically comes down to your ability to win your one-on-ones and I think some of the players I played on were able to do that really well throughout the carnival and I learned a lot in that sense.
"At the end of the day it comes down to a 50-50 and you've just got to outsmart them."
Stevens, who praised home club South Warrnambool for its guidance, said defender Lual and midfielder O'Sullivan were "incredible'.
"Luamon got our team spirit MVP which was an award for on and off the field for someone who displayed our Vic Country values," he said.
"I am very, very biased but I thought he had an unbelievable carnival and set himself up really well for the back-end of the year and into draft combine. I was so proud of him and likewise with Finn.
"He played three games and in all three, particularly in the last two when he moved into the midfield with myself, he was very, very good, just so smooth and composed.
"You forget pretty quickly with the way he plays that he still has another year to go.
"There's no doubt he'll be dominating that carnival next year."
The trio now turns its attention to Coates Talent League and Hampden league duties.
Stevens, who is also hoping to play more VFL matches with Geelong, would love to play "at least one game" for South Warrnambool but is being guided by those at AFL Academy level.
