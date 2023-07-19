The Salvation Army is expected to move into its new mission centre in October.
Work is progressing on the new Mortlake Road headquarters, which will include a main worship room, a multipurpose room and youth hall, a parents' room, play area, kitchen, servery and storage rooms, a staff lunchroom and office and interview rooms.
Major Brett Allchin, of the Warrnambool Salvation Army, said the organisation was excited by the progress.
"We are on track to take possession in October this year and then bring across all that we need from our current site," Major Allchin said.
"We are excited about the possibilities this new building will open up for those who visit and work there. "We are particularly pleased with our builders BDH, who are client focused, building to a high quality."
The mission centre is being built on the corner of Mortlake Road and Breton Street.
The city's former indoor tennis centre was demolished to make way for the new headquarters.
The Salvation Army also plans to build a number of townhouses at the site.
"The Salvation Army is also hopeful to receive approval for funding of the 24 new houses at the rear of the Mortlake Ministry Hub soon," Mr Allchin said.
Built behind its new church and mission centre, the development includes a mix of two and three-bedroom single and double-storey units.
It will also feature a communal garden with an orchard, barbecue area and raised vegetable planters which can be accessed by residents.
Breton Street will be closed to traffic entering from Mortlake Road between 7am and 6pm from July 17 to 26 but this is due to Pavement, concrete, drainage and asphalt works.
The Salvation Army's Lava Street site sold for more than $2 million in April.
