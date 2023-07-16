IT'S about the little wins for South Rovers in the final month of the Warrnambool and District league season.
Lions coach Kurt Lenehan said their main aim was to achieve set goals.
They did that for the most part against premiership contender Nirranda, which ran out 14.21 (105) to 3.2 (20) winners on Saturday courtesy of a best-on-ground display from John Paulin and four goals from Jackson Couch.
Lenehan took positives from the defeat.
"We set ourselves a goal each quarter," he said.
"I thought our first, third and even half of the last quarters that we met what we were expecting, just that second quarter we came out flat after quarter-time and they piled on five or six goals."
Lenehan said the reigning premier was "well structured".
"I thought our boys competed well all day," he said.
"We have spoken about our work rate, intensity and accountability around the footy and just having a really positive mindset going into each game and having the belief we can play good football.
"We are definitely doing things well throughout the games and meeting what we're expecting but we're just not doing it long enough."
