POPULAR Warrnambool apprentice jockey Tayla Childs was only millimetres away from riding her first Melbourne metropolitan winner at Flemington on Saturday.
Defiant Diva ran a gallant second, just failing to overhaul Delicious Tycoon over the concluding stages of the Rising Stars Final (1600 metres) for apprentice jockeys.
Childs, who is apprentice to leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith, said it was a great experience to ride in the feature race for apprentices.
"I was just beaten by the bob of the head," Childs told The Standard.
"I'm grateful the Corstens stable gave me the ride on Defiant Diva. One stride after the line and I was in front.
"Delicious Tycoon got out with a long break and I thought at the 200-metre mark we might struggle to get to the leader but Defiant Diva was really brave.
"She really battled it out to the line. I was so close to riding my first Melbourne metropolitan winner and to have done it at Flemington would have been amazing but the experience of riding at Flemington was incredible.
"Defiant Diva's trainer Troy Corstens was really happy with my ride and I'm hoping that may lead to other rides for his stable when they are seeking an apprentice jockey."
The daughter of former champion jockey Greg Childs and twin sister to talented hoop Jordan Childs has ridden 40 winners in her time in the saddle.
She's hoping to ride her first city winner at Sandown on Wednesday.
Childs rides the last-start Warrnambool winner Irish Rockstar for Smith in a restricted race over 1500 metres.
