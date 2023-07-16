Warrnambool Mermaids are a chance to finish the Big V division one season atop the ladder after a come-from-behind win on Saturday night.
The Lee Primmer-coached team dislodged Bellarine Storm, which suffered a loss, to be within striking distance of earning a week off come playoffs.
The Mermaids, who will play a double-header in the final round next weekend, overcame Chelsea Gulls 77-72 in front of the club's reunion crowd.
A slow start saw the Mermaids trail by as much as 21 points at one stage.
An Amy Wormald buzzer-beater got them within five at half-time. Wormald (21 points and 13 rebounds) was dynamic while Dakota Crichton (22 and six) was again influential.
Molly McLaren also drained 16 points off the bench in an impressive cameo.
Primmer said he was rapt with his players' ability to respond after the Gulls' fast start which was built on an unusually high scoring percentage.
"They shot the ball incredibly well until maybe five minutes before half-time when we were able to get back-to-back stops and score ourselves and tighten the margin," he said.
"At half-time they were shooting the ball at 53 per cent which is incredible for division one women's in the Big V.
"Teams can shoot it at 43 to 45 per cent but to have it at 53 - they knocked down nearly every three taken.
"We went to a zone and they hit three threes so we had to get out of that quickly."
Wormald drained her second buzzer-beater of the game at three-quarter-time to put the Mermaids within a point.
Primmer credited to Louise Brown's steadiness, Tyleah Barr's pace and Cigi Lual's "hustle and energy" off the bench for helping them get over the line.
"Neither of us got going offensively (in the fourth term). It was a defensive slog late in the game," he said.
Meanwhile, the Alex Gynes-coached Seahawks sewed up their playoffs spot with a thrilling 92-89 win against Chelsea Gulls.
They have one more home game next Saturday.
"It was a pleasing win, given the circumstances and what was on the line for us," Gynes said.
"We're in and there's just a little bit to play out in terms of positioning. As it sits fourth or fifth is on the cards.
"If we can get to fourth it means a home final first up for us."
The win against the Gulls was made more impressive with import Jamal Pollydore, who scored 41 points, ejected with five minutes to play after receiving two technical fouls.
"Matt Berkefeld hit a really big shot down the stretch to stretch the lead out for us and we were able to get ourselves to the foul line," Gynes said.
"We left the door open and they had a half-court heave on the buzzer which fortunately didn't drop for us.
"It would have sent it to overtime. I am very proud of the boys and the way we battled it out in the last five minutes without JP on the floor."
Gynes said Pollydore's work was immense.
"His three-point shot was dropping for him and his mid-range game was working well," he said.
"He can get to the rim with ease but to make the defence second guess (is great)."
Both Primmer and Gynes said a reunion, which was open to past players, volunteers and supporters, was well received.
"It was the first time it's been done so it was really good to see a lot of older faces and different faces from throughout the years, especially the premiership players from the late '90s for the men and from when the women had the three-peat from 2005 to 2007," Gynes said.
"Hopefully we can build on it as a club, it's great for the culture and to reflect and look back on the traditions Warrnambool Basketball has.
"It's been a powerhouse in terms of basketball in Victoria at the senior level with the way we've played over a number of decades."
