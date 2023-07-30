Warrnambool Multicultural Festival aims to be more inclusive of both culture and in being accessible for all abilities this year, president Daisy Ye says.
The free celebration, which saw more than 4000 people flock to the city's Civic Green in 2022, will return on October 14.
"Last year we did have the Welcome to Country and traditional (Aboriginal) dance but we didn't have time to plan for an Aboriginal (First Nations) marquee," Ms Ye said.
"This year we'll try and ensure this happens on the day."
She said another improvement was making the site accessible to all abilities.
"We'll speak with professional consultants about (all) abilities access after we plan for the site map and after we can confirm how many marquees we will have on the Civic Green," she said.
The committee has extended its expressions of interest for performers, artists, singers, dancers, volunteers, information stalls, food and drinks and other vendors from July 31, to August 4.
The EOI form can be accessed here.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.