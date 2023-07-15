'Made to work for it', says co-coach as Creekers consolidate fifth

Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson says his side had to dig in to turn the game in its favour and move two games clear in fifth position.
The Creekers banked the all-important four points against winless Old Collegians, who were wearing a specially designed Indigenous jumper, 13.10 (88) to 5.6 (36) to consolidate its standing in the Warrnambool and District league.
Herbertson said it was far from perfect but was pleased to see the group respond from a slow start.
"At the start of the game they (Old Collegians) were really good, probably a bit hungrier for the ball than us," he said.
"Once we started to get on top of things at the start of the second quarter we kept grinding away but definitely made to work for it.
"We had to dig our heels in around the contest and work better as a team, our midfield stepped up and we got on top in clearances.
"I thought our forwards in the second quarter particularly did really well."
The playing coach lauded teenage debutantes Kobi Chatfield and Richard Glover for their impact on debut as well as their leaders for standing up.
"We had the two debutantes and they didn't look out of place at all," he said.
"Richie did some really nice things on a wing and put his body on the line quite a bit which you don't quite see a lot from an under 15 at senior level.
"Kobi's forward craft too was impressive and he managed to get on the end of one which was really uplifting. The boys got right around him.
"Big Lovey (Troy Lovett) was massive for us and our leaders in Taylem Wason and Zak Welsh were excellent. Logan McLeod is another who has been huge since coming to the club, it was another full four quarter performance from him."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
