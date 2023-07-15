A gun Warrnambool and District recruit who "doesn't miss many targets" is providing a vital link for the forwards to work with, according to his coach.
Kolora-Noorat midfielder Sam Uwland starred for his side as it slogged out a 40-point win against Timboon Demons on the road, 10.10 (70) to 5.0 (30).
Power coach Nick Bourke praised the ex-Hampden league jet's impact and presence in what has been an impressive debut season for the club.
"Sam played through the midfield for the majority of the day and his work in tight was great," he said. "He doesn't miss many targets or make any poor decisions.
"Players like that are vital, especially in these kind of tough games and he helped give our forwards like Lucas Boyd and Declan Barbary opportunities.
"They reap the rewards of that."
The Power mentor said his side started slowly, trailing by 16 at the first break but managed to get their game up and running.
"It was a tough slog but pleasing to come away with the win," he said.
"Timboon at Timboon are always tough to beat regardless of where they are on the ladder.
"We came in and probably weren't ready to go from the start but managed to flick the switch and bank a good win."
Bourke confirmed his third-placed side came away unscathed from the contest and hoped it would help fuel further momentum ahead of finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.