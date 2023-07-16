Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe concedes his side's goal-kicking woes have been a "hoodoo" this season but believes the fix isn't as simple as "kicking 100 goals at training".
The Blues' horror fortune of losing matches following lopsided goal-point margins returned against Camperdown on Saturday after the Magpies capitalised on the Blues' 7.22 return to run out 15-point victors at Reid Oval.
It came after close losses to South Warrnambool and Koroit earlier in the year, in which the Blues had more scoring shots, while they have kicked more than 19 points in three games.
"We can't hind behind it now, it's something we're going to have to live with this season and continue to get to work on it," O'Keefe told The Standard.
O'Keefe said the Blues had a method in place when looking to attack inside 50 but would need to get creative in a bid to curtail the problem.
"It's just a matter of understanding how all the pieces come together," he said.
"It's not as simple as going and doing goal-kicking practice. We just have to make sure we're getting better looks on goal.
"Ninety per cent of the game we're playing reasonable footy and beating the opposition in a lot of areas we want to do so. It's just the end product and the finish is just really hurting us on the scoreboard."
Meanwhile, Camperdown coach Neville Swayn praised his team for its intent to turn around a 10-point half-time deficit.
"It was our process to stick at it really," he said. "I thought we used the ball better. We just turned it over a bit earlier on but we addressed two or three key areas... I thought the boys took that on-board and improved which helped in the second half."
Swayn was proud of his players' response in recent weeks after struggling through four-game losing streak to win its past two matches.
"The boys just get more belief now as we keep going on because every game is huge from now on," he said.
Judah Dundon and Cam Spence were best on for the Magpies, their consistent play a highlight, while former AFL player Luke Parks was the Blues' best on club debut.
Parks, a Carlton VFL defender, nominated the Blues as his feeder club.
"It was really clear to see he was at that (higher) level," O'Keefe said.
"He got the job on Sam Gordon. Some of Parksy's last-minute efforts or his aerial contest work was just superb."
O'Keefe said he was most impressed by Parks' willingness to "turn up to play".
"He did everything he possibly could to try will us over the line," he said. "It's a credit to the type of person he is."
