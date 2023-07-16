An eight-goal haul has helped Port Fairy's Jason Rowan rise to the top of the Hampden league's goal-kicking leaderboard after 13 rounds.
The forward's efforts secured a 17.9 (111) to 7.9 (51) win against Hamilton Kangaroos and keeps last year's wooden-spooners within a game of fifth spot.
The performance moves Rowan to 45 majors for the season and two goals clear of Terang Mortlake's Will Kain (who kicked four in round 13). Rowan is an eight-time Hampden league leading goal-kicker.
Isaac Martin and Sandy Robinson also impressed for Port Fairy, while teenagers Ethan Knight and Zach Burgess were the Roos' best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.