The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Terang Mortlake defeat Portland on road with blistering second half response

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 16 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Kain, pictured earlier this season, was a dangerous forward option for Terang Mortlake on Saturday to finish with four goals. Picture by Anthony Brady
Will Kain, pictured earlier this season, was a dangerous forward option for Terang Mortlake on Saturday to finish with four goals. Picture by Anthony Brady

Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna believes DC Farran Oval will suit his team's playing style ahead of its upcoming clash against Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.