Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna believes DC Farran Oval will suit his team's playing style ahead of its upcoming clash against Port Fairy.
The Bloods moved to second of the ladder with a 13.16 (94) to 6.16 (52) win against Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday, and will be keen to consolidate the result against final contenders Port Fairy next round.
"Their form has been as solid as anyone's over the last three or four games," Kenna said of the Seagulls. "We saw first hand the first time (they played) in the second half how they came back against us.
"We're expecting a tough game, but we think the ground will suit us and the way we play."
Kenna believed the Bloods made it hard for themselves early against the Tigers, kicking 2.10 and trailing by nine points at half time.
"It's been a bit of theme in some games, even though we've started them well, we've been a little inaccurate," Kenna said.
However, the Bloods responded in the second half, ramping up their efforts in the midfield and giving forwards better looks at goal, resulting in a seven-goal third quarter performance.
Key target Will Kain was dangerous to finish with four goals.
"In the second half, we used the ball better, better than we have for the last few weeks," Kenna said. "We controlled the game better and got some better forward entries."
VFL-listed Ryley Hutchins was best on for Terang Mortlake, playing midfield with stints up forward (two goals), while skipper Joe Arundell was moved on-ball from defence.
"I think the midfield, we're probably a bit depleted," Kenna said. "It was a makeshift midfield but they all worked pretty well the longer the game went.
"I think the side got a bit of belief in the second half."
David Denboer was Portland's best performer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.