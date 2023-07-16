A six-point defeat to Hampden league's ladder-leaders showed marked improvement from the early season growing pains reigning premier Koroit experienced.
South Warrnambool had the edge in the 8.13 (61) to 8.7 (55) one-versus-two showdown at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday but the match left Koroit senior coach Chris McLaren optimistic about the progress of his playing group.
The round 13 result was in distinct contrast to the Saints' 62-point blowout loss to the Roosters on Good Friday.
"We've obviously got so many younger guys in the team," McLaren said.
"Physically we stood up to the contest really well and I thought, just competed.
"I knew we'd get a lot of growth throughout the year from our group, we're definitely playing a lot better now than those first few weeks of the year.
"Happy we've really closed that gap."
Despite a clear scoring end and both teams dominating the scoreboard at various points of the game, South Warrnambool failed to drop the lead before defending well in the last quarter with the wind at Koroit's back.
McLaren, who was pleased with his side's effort, said playing the league's best often meant any errors were quickly punished.
"We were a bit slow to transition from offence to defence or defence to offence, which I thought South were really good at," he said. "And I thought they shut the game down really well in the last quarter."
McLaren said Roosters vice-captain Shannon Beks was the clear best-on-ground performer with four goals for the victors.
"In a low-scoring game, for your key forward to kick four, and there is a one-goal difference, I thought he was the clear (best) player on the ground," he said.
A win against Warrnambool next round is a must for Koroit, with a game-and-a-half separating the third-placed Saints and eighth-place.
"The ladder can change awfully quickly if you lose multiple games in a row," McLaren said.
"I'm thinking nine (wins) with really good percentage or 10 wins to make the five and might need 11 or 12 to make the top-three."
