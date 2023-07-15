The Standard
Woman hits cow on Princes Highway at Tower Hill

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 15 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:30pm
A woman whose car hit a cow head-on at high speed on the Princes Highway has been taken to hospital.
A driver has had a lucky escape after her car hit a cow head-on while travelling at high speed on the Princes Highway at Tower Hill on Saturday night.

