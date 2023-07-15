A driver has had a lucky escape after her car hit a cow head-on while travelling at high speed on the Princes Highway at Tower Hill on Saturday night.
The Portland woman, 30, was travelling to Warrnambool when the incident occurred about 6.40pm.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the woman, who was driving a MG SUV, struck a black cow while travelling at 95 kilometres-an-hour.
He said she skidded along the highway for 25 metres before coming to a stop.
"There was massive damage to her car," Sergeant Day said. "She wasn't injured but she was suffering shock."
The incident happened on a straight stretch of highway between Gormans Lane and Rocks Road at Tower Hill.
He said the woman was lucky to walk away from the incident and she was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital by road ambulance for observation.
Sergeant Day said police euthanized the cow due to the injuries it sustained in the crash.
"The owner of the cow was on scene and is assisting police in relation to how it got out of the paddock," he said.
Sergeant Day said the highway was closed for about an hour and traffic was diverted but the road had re-opened.
He said the road conditions were dry, after rain earlier in the day, and there was a lot of traffic on the highway at the time of the crash.
CFA, SES, ambulance and police units attended.
