North Warrnambool Eagles coach Maddison Vardy believes her players matched Cobden "physically but not mentally" in a lopsided result on Saturday.
The Bombers were clinical in a 72-37 home win against the Eagles, despite the draw-card of a top-four clash.
Vardy conceded her players heads dropped after the Bombers, who were without sisters Alicia and Sophie Blain to injury, got off to a flying start to lead 18-10 at quarter time.
"I think we were able to match Cobden physically... but Cobden are a very loud, intimidating side and I think sometimes we get beaten mentally before we step on court," Vardy told The Standard post-game. "Our errors let us down but we can't take away from Cobden, how intense and spot-on their pressure is."
The Bombers' dominance only intensified after the first term, as they stretched their lead in each of the remaining three quarters.
While the Eagles looked for the long ball to break the Bombers' press, it was arguably a catch-22 as the home side's defensive pillars in Remeny McCann and Sarah Moroney pounced on intercepts.
Vardy said her mission was to make her side believe it could match a team like Cobden, who boast experience in all thirds of the court, if they were to meet again in finals. The two sides played each other in a semi-final in 2022.
"We are not a 40-goal worse team," Vardy said. "The younger girls can come on court and match in speed and physicality, but their heads don't match the likes of Nadine McNamara.
"Sometimes you don't need to be as fast or strong if you've got the brains.
"They're a very smart netball team and that is extremely hard to beat.
"We have the potential to be there, my girls just have to believe it."
Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley was impressed with her team's commanding performance, especially after their last three wins had an average winning margin of 8.6 goals.
"We probably haven't felt like ourselves over the last few games," Hinkley said. "We've had some close contests or just like a real grind across four quarter."
Utilising different combinations and playing personnel in each of their four quarters, Hinkley felt a focus on connections at training in the lead up had paid off.
"Today was really impressive to have all those changes, and show our versatility and be able to show that connection and adapt to working really well as a team," she said.
"We work well together in that defensive structure and today, having that really cohesive unit built that pressure and then we were able to get that break half-way through the first quarter and then put the foot down.
"The girls did really well to reduce errors and be really smart with how they played across the court."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
