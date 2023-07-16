Koroit open co-coach Kate Dobson wants her young team to take the lessons of a 26-goal loss to reigning premier South Warrnambool, move on and focus on the round to come.
The third-placed Saints fought hard to find weaknesses in the reigning premier's game, but Dobson conceded their opponent was "so strong all across the court" in the 52-26 result at Friendly Societies' Park.
"It's hard to find a match-up where you get on top," Dobson told The Standard. "I think our focus was just trying to keep the girls positive. It's hard when you're down by 20 goals and everything you're trying is not working.
"They (South) just cover everything so well and in attack they're just so smooth.
"It's that fine line between working on some of the things but keeping everyone's confidence up. We're a good team in ourselves, it's just that South are so good.
"You can learn something from every game and it's about respecting the opposition."
Koroit teenager Molly McLaren impressed in her first open game of the season after a back injury plagued the first half of her year. She took goal shooting duties for Nell Mitchell (illness).
"She played four quarters in goal shooter against the best team in the competition... she shot 18 of our 26 goals," Dobson said. "Molly's a medium-sized goalie but her accuracy was great and she's so competitive and smart."
Dobson said they would look to integrate McLaren, who can play a variety of positions, more into the open side in future games.
"We think she's that next sort of player who can step up and really be a part of our open squad," she said.
Goal keeper Layla Monk also impressed Dobson with her performance on South Warrnambool sharpshooter Hollie Phillips.
"Her ability to get in front of Hollie and make it difficult for her teammates to pass it into her," she said. "She's having a great season, not just on the court but off. She's a real leader."
Koroit turns its attention to Warrnambool at Victoria Oval next round, with the Blues pushing to break into the top five after a a 75-35 win against Camperdown.
"Even though Warrnambool have that added incentive to get in the five we really want to stay in third so we want to keep winning as well," Dobson said.
In other results, Hamilton move into fourth with a dominant 64-13 win over Port Fairy, with co-coach Kellie Sommerville returning for her first game after fighting the wildfires in Canada, while Terang Mortlake held on for a close 48-42 win against Portland.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
