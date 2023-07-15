We're starting to play the way we were trying to play pre-season.- Dan Casey
An in-form Cobden side is aiming to rectify early season losses in a bid to play Hampden league finals this year.
In front of a home crowd, fifth-placed Cobden knocked off top four North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, their fast and accurate style of play central to a 13.12 (90) to 6.8 (56) victory.
Most pleasing for the Bombers was the result reversed an 19-point loss against the Eagles back in round four, and made it two top five scalps in consecutive weeks (Terang Mortlake in round 12).
Next on Cobden's hit list is Camperdown, who sit half a game behind the Bombers in sixth. The Magpies trumped the Bombers by 36 points in round five.
"It's a massive game for us," Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said of the Camperdown match-up. "If we can beat the ones we dropped earlier in the year and grab two or three in the last games after the break, we play finals footy."
The Bombers then face Portland, Port Fairy, South Warrnambool and Warrnambool in the final month.
Casey, who celebrated his first win against the Eagles as the Bombers' coach, said he was thrilled by the way his team is playing currently.
"We're starting to play the way we were trying to play pre-season," Casey said. "Really pleased with how we could control the game, speed it up and slow it down when we need to and today was a perfect example.
"They're playing well as a group and having fun... if these guys are smiling while their doing it, they're a different side."
Among the side's best were midfielder Patrick Smith and Sam Thow, who had the job on Eagles forward Tom Batten (two goals). The ruck tandem of Mark Marriott and Ben Berry also gave the Bombers a different look.
"Ben has been a really good find for us this year at centre half forward and what he does in the ruck, jumps, he's really physical in there," Casey said. "And what (Marriott) can do on the ground... he's a very good player."
The Bombers boasted more attacking options than their rivals, with Jesse Williamson (two goals) dangerous early, while Michael Koroneos (three), Ash Rosolin (two) and Jack Hammond (one) all impacting on the scoreboard.
"Jack Hammond's form over the last four weeks has been fantastic," Casey said.
For the Eagles, teen debutant Charlie McKinnon made an impression at senior level with three goals, while Jett Bermingham was clearly the Eagles' best as he toiled through the midfield.
Coach Adam Dowie said the Eagles' first quarter was strong, but felt the Bombers get on top in the midfield soon after.
"I thought at times our offence was better," he said. "But in terms of skill level, spread from the contest, run, they were better. You could see what was going to happen in the end."
Harry Keast (ankle) was the Eagles' main injury concern.
