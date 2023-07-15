Playing in matches at a finals-like intensity is keeping undefeated Merrivale sharp, motivated and on track, according to mentor Josh Sobey.
The Tigers were made to work hard, tussle for every possession and make the most of their chances up forward against a determined Allansford outfit for four quarters.
But the four points fell safely in the hands of the premiership favourites who prevailed 11.13 (79) to 10.6 (66) in a see-sawing Warrnambool and District league battle.
The lead changed hands on several occasions before a four-goal to two third term from the Tigers proved a vital factor.
Sobey said his group "probably played one good quarter" of football in the thrilling win which leaves them undefeated after 14 rounds of football.
"They (Allansford) played really well I thought, it was another really good hit-out for us and beneficial for us," he said.
"I thought it was a really good game of footy to watch.
"From the get go their pressure was really good, they play their ground really well and simplify things and we had to really adjust to them.
"The message was to problem solve a little bit more.
"Once we simplified our movement through stoppages we got on top and we made some changes up forward.
"Our third term was really promising but we probably played one good quarter to be honest.
"It made us really have to scrap for the victory which was a good test for nus."
Sobey said more importantly his group came away without any fresh injuries.
Skipper Jack Gleeson's excellent run of form continued with another polished display to be best afield.
Fellow Tigers Manny Sandow, Jayden Brooks and Tate Porter were prominent, while Jack Neave was mercurial with three majors.
Allansford mentor Tim Nowell said he was proud of his group's fight and endeavour all afternoon.
"It's the best four quarter effort our boys have played all year," he said.
"I'm proud of our guys. The effort, the willingness and the way they conducted themselves was huge.
"Merrivale, every time they challenged us we just kept trying. They're such a quality team.
"Credit to them they were better but I'm super proud of the footy they've played the last few weeks. I'm happy with how they went about it."
The Cats were well served by Brad Coutts and Cooper Day who cracked in hard all day, while spearhead Robbie Hare slotted six majors.
