The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL A grade netball wrap: Inspired Dogs keep finals flame flickering, Power hold off Demons

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 15 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington centre Emily Manuell was outstanding for the Dogs. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dennington centre Emily Manuell was outstanding for the Dogs. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dennington A grade mentor Sue Fleming says her inspired group proved it has taken significant steps in 2023 after arguably its most important and impressive victory of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.