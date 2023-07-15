Warrnambool and District league: Round 14 live coverage

It's set to be another bumper round of football and netball in the Warrnambool and District league, with wet and windy weather once again set to sweep over the south-west district making for some tricky conditions.
There are plenty of fascinating matches to look out.
Follow along with all the action from 1.50pm with scores and news from across the grounds here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.