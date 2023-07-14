Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will closely monitor weather patterns before deciding if Ferago runs in the $175,000 Flemington Cup at Flemington on Saturday.
Ferago, a last start three-length winner at Morphettville, loves wet tracks and Ryan believes the track conditions at Flemington may not suit the six-year-old.
"I'm going to keep a close watch on the weather before making a decision about Ferago running on Saturday," Ryan told The Standard.
"Flemington is a great draining track and the water gets away pretty quickly. Ferago loves wet tracks and Flemington is rated a good four.
"I've got my fingers crossed they'll get some heavy rain at Flemington but it doesn't look like happening.
"We've got VOBIS Gold Cup at Caulfield on July 22, if we don't go to Flemington. It might be better to take the Caulfield option but we'll wait as long as we can before making the final decision about running at Flemington."
Ferago, who has won five of his 20 starts, is rated a $12 chance in the early betting markets for the Flemington Cup.
Warrnambool based jockey Harry Grace, who rode Ferago to his Morphettville victory, has been booked for the Flemington ride.
Lindsey Smith and Maddie Raymond are other local trainers with runners on the big nine-race Flemington program.
Rolls, who won this years Warrnambool Cup for Raymond five runs ago, lines up in a $150,000 race while Smith saddles up Playing It Safe in the Rising Stars Final for apprentice jockeys.
