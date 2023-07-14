The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan unsure if he'll race Ferago at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Patrick Ryan, pictured at Warrnambool in 2021, is weighing up whether to race Ferago at Flemington on Saturday. File picture
Trainer Patrick Ryan, pictured at Warrnambool in 2021, is weighing up whether to race Ferago at Flemington on Saturday. File picture

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will closely monitor weather patterns before deciding if Ferago runs in the $175,000 Flemington Cup at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.