It may have been a lack of bread that lead to the storming of the Bastille in 1789 but French chef Gilles Paul Perroud made sure there was plenty of food at Warrnanbool's Mercy Place on Friday.
The catering and housekeeping manager hails from Nice in France and was able to whip up some traditional French food for residents to mark Bastille Day.
Mr Perroud said July 14, 1789 was a very important day in France's history.
"In French education they study the story from as young as primary school," he said.
Mr Perroud said the people of Paris were being starved and many were being arrested for stealing a loaf of bread and sent to the Bastille jail.
"They all rallied together to free the people who had been arrested and they all walked to the castle," he said.
It was the beginning of the French revolution.
Every town and village in France still celebrates Bastille Day, he said.
Mr Perroud came to Australia on a work visa in 1991 when he was 25 and started working in restaurants in Melbourne.
When he first moved to Warrnambool he owned a computer business but after five years decided to go back to cooking.
"I was sitting on a computer and I was like 125 kilos," he said.
A job back in the kitchen was a healthier choice and helped him to shed weight, he said.
"I didn't mind computer work but I thought 'I don't want to do that for the rest of my life. I want to be active," Mr Perroud said.
"I thought 'I've still got skills', so I went back and got a job at a nursing home," he said.
His mother is still in Europe, but in Australia he celebrates Bastille Day with friends.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.