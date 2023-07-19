The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

WorkSafe prosecution of Warrnambool council ends in $12,500 fine

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED, Wednesday, 11.16am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.