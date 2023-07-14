The Standard
WorkSafe prosecution of Warrnambool council ends in $12,500 fine

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:29pm
A concrete buyers' walkway collapsed at the Warrnambool saleyards in October 2020. The council has been fined $12,500.
A Warrnambool magistrate has questioned the value of an inspection regime at the Warrnambool saleyards which failed to detect issues before a buyer's walkway collapsed during an auction in October 2020.

