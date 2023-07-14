A Warrnambool man who was in custody for breaching bail conditions will be released on Wednesday to attend a residential rehabilitation centre.
Samuel Tucker was released on bail after breaching an intervention order and possessing GHB.
These charges related to an incident on June 22.
On June 28, Tucker he was released from South West Healthcare, where he had been undergoing treatment for drug addiction.
He went to his mother's house and gained entry by using a spare key.
His mother returned home and a "heightened discussion" about drug use ensued.
Police were called to the home and Tucker's mother advised police she believed he had stashed something in the fridge.
A plastic bottle containing a liquid was found and subsequent testing confirmed it was GHB.
At the time, Tucker denied the bottle was his, claiming it belonged to his mother.
On July 3, Tucker's step-father noticed four transactions on the credit card he shared with the accused's mother that he had not made.
The court was told there were four transactions made at Macey's Bistro for amounts ranging from $99 to $234.
Leading Senior Constable Greg Kew said CCTV showed Tucker buying alcohol when the transactions were made.
"He has manually keyed in the credit card details to facilitate the purchases," Leading Senior Constable Kew said.
A lawyer representing Tucker requested bail for her client to attend a residential rehabilitation facility in Bendigo.
She said a space was available for Tucker to complete a 12-week drug and alcohol treatment program from Wednesday, July 19.
Magistrate Peter Mellas told Tucker his bail was being approved for the sole reason of allowing him to attend treatment for his drug addiction.
"It's pretty clear you have significant issues around drug use," Magistrate Mellas said.
"The single reason you are being being granted bail today is because there is this spot in the bridge program at Bendigo.
"You need to understand if you leave or if you are asked to leave, you risk having your bail revoked."
Under his bail conditions, Tucker will be picked up by his sister on Wednesday from the remand centre in Melbourne where he is being held and taken straight to the treatment facility in Bendigo.
"You will follow all lawful directions of staff and comply with the program rules."
Magistrate Mellas granted the application for bail, which will be effective on Wednesday.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
