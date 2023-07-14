Allansford's Travis Membrey will savour the moment on Saturday when he plays game 150 for the Cats at home, 21 years after his senior debut.
The 36-year-old defender made his first appearance as a teenager back in 2002 however stints at Terang Mortlake, work commitments and injuries meant Saturday's milestone took longer than expected.
"It's been a long time coming that's for sure," Membrey told The Standard.
"I've been looking forward to it, also just the chance to run out on the ground with the kids again. I quite enjoy doing that, we've got a young family now. They enjoy the footy club so it's good to have them involved with it."
Membrey is part of the furniture at Allansford Recreation Reserve and couldn't see himself playing anywhere else in the Warrnambool and District league.
"It's our home club, I only live 10 kilometres up the road," he said.
"My brothers have played footy there, my father's been president. It's my local club I was always coming back too. There's never been any inkling of shifting clubs or anything."
Membrey has seen a lot of change amongst the club's playing ranks during his time however he is grateful to still be playing alongside under 12 teammate Ben Lenehan.
This season, Membrey has played 12 out of a possible 13 games for the Cats, featuring in his side's best players on three occasions. He concedes however that his body isn't what it used to be.
"To be honest, at nearly 37, everything slows down," he said.
"I still believe in my mind I can do things but the legs just don't seem to carry me as well. But saying that, I play back-line and we've got a fairly settled back-line. Everyone knows their role."
The Cats sit sixth on the senior football ladder and are a contender to play finals under coach Tim Nowell.
"Tim's done a really good job of recruiting and retaining the younger guys - it starts from there," Membrey said.
"If you can get the local ones committed to it, it certainly helps the cause instead of having to go out and find 10 players each year.
"(We've had) just that little bit of improvement out of everyone each year, it's been quite good.
"It's an enjoyable place to be around. We get serious when you have to but it's good to be able to enjoy your time there."
Nowell had high praise for Membrey ahead of his milestone game.
"150 for a bloke like that, that wills his body as hard as he does in every contest, it's probably an accomplishment making 150 games," he said. "I don't think I've ever come across a player as hard as that bloke."
