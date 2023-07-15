South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors 5.3 5.5 7.12 8.13 (61) def by Koroit Saints Seniors 0.1 4.4 4.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: S.Beks 4, W.White 2, L.Youl 1, J.Dye 1; Koroit Saints Seniors: T.Couch 2, C.Byrne 2, J.Neave 1, M.Lloyd 1, T.Baulch 1, W.Couch 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: S.Beks, O.Bridgewater, I.Thomas, D.Nicholson, S.Thompson, J.Henderson; Koroit Saints Seniors: T.Baulch, L.Hoy, C.Byrne, J.Neave, P.O'Sullivan, J.Block
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors 2.3 7.8 10.9 13.12 (90) def North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 1.4 2.7 6.8 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: M.Koroneos 3, P.Smith 2, A.Rosolin 2, J.Williamson 2, J.Hammond 1, M.Marriott 1, P.Pekin 1, B.Berry 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: C.McKinnon 3, T.Batten 2, L.Wines 1, J.Greene 1, M.Wines 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: M.Marriott, J.Hammond, G.Rooke, S.Thow, P.Smith, A.Rosolin; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.BERMINGHAM, L.Wines, C.McKinnon, J.Johnstone, A.Noske, J.Grundy
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors 3.1 9.3 13.4 17.9 (111) def Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors 0.6 3.7 6.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: J.Rowan 8, O.Pollock 3, Z.McKenna 1, J.hopper 1, K.Mercovich 1, I.Martin 1, L.Gunning 1, M.Sully 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: Z.Burgess 2, A.Kissel 1, W.Povey 1, H.Cook 1, D.Russell 1, B.Thomas 1
BEST: Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: I.Martin, S.Robinson, J.Rowan, M.Staude, J.Forrest, A.Mcmeel; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: E.Knight, Z.Burgess, C.Whyte, B.Thomas, T.Morris, D.White.
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors 1.5 2.10 9.14 13.16 (94) def Portland Tigers Seniors 1.4 4.7 5.10 6.16 (52)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: W.Kain 4, J.Arundell 2, R.Hutchins 2, W.Rosas 1, B.Reid 1, R.Buck 1, T.Harris 1, L.McConnell 1; Portland Tigers Seniors: K.Richardson 2, T.Sharp 1, J.Dunlop 1, D.Denboer 1, W.Hunter 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: R.Hutchins, I.Kenna, J.Arundell, L.McConnell, M.Arundell, D.Kenna; Portland Tigers Seniors: D.Denboer, B.Malcolm, M.England, H.Kerr, P.Procter, B.Field Camperdown Seniors 1.4 3.4 6.9 11.13 (79)
Warrnambool Blues Reserves 6.4 11.6 15.7 16.13 (109) def Camperdown Reserves 0.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues Reserves: H.Morgan-Morris 4, J.Chittick 3, A.Sztynda 2, N.Turland 2, M.Holt 2, L.Worden 1, J.Lang 1, T.Okeeffe 1; Camperdown Reserves: D.Cheeseman 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues Reserves: A.Sztynda, L.Worden, J.Dowd, J.Cawthorn, M.Sell; Camperdown Reserves: E.Lucas, G.Brown, W.Cheeseman, D.Cheeseman, X.O'Connor, J.Smith
Cobden BOMBERS Reserves 7.4 10.5 14.6 20.10 (130) def North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves 1.1 3.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: M.Angus 10, T.Spokes 4, J.Hickey 3, L.Cahill 2, H.Darcy 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: J.Burke 2, L.Anders 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: M.Angus, T.Spokes, L.Darcy, T.Marshall, H.Herschell, J.Hutt; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: O.Delaney, R.McDowall, J.Burke, R.Dews, M.Billings, L.Wines
Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves 1.2 1.4 3.5 5.7 (37) def Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves 1.4 1.4 1.8 1.10 (16)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: L.Urquhart 1, D.Jenkinson 1, H.Douglas 1, S.Picken 1, A.Martin 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: G.Macdonald 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: J.hawker, H.Douglas, L.Urquhart, H.McGinley, J.Anthony, K.Taylor; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: A.Luxa, J.Wiedermann, R.Riordan, G.Macdonald, J.van der Aa, D.Smith
South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves 3.4 4.4 6.10 10.11 (71) def Koroit Saints Reserves 1.0 3.0 3.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: K.Eagleson 4, P.Kluver 1, H.Walker 1, B.Anderson 1, S.Lenehan 1, M.Mavroudakis 1, T.Jenkins 1; Koroit Saints Reserves: N.Rentsch 1, J.Linke 1, M.Bunney 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: T.Jenkins, J.Hawkins, J.Folkes, B.Anderson, S.Lenehan, X.Beks; Koroit Saints Reserves: J.Purcell, K.Moloney, C.O'Donnell, T.Hines, J.Linke, J.Coghlan west.
Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves 2.0 4.3 7.4 10.6 (66)
Portland Tigers Reserves 2.3 2.5 4.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: R.Tanner 4, J.Lee 2, B.Kavenagh 1; Portland Tigers Reserves: P.Baust 2, S.Robinson 1, J.McMillan 1, W.Oakley 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: R.Tanner, B.Kavenagh, J.Lee, H.Roberts; Portland Tigers Reserves: D.Sharp, Z.Stuchbery, L.Stephens, W.Oakley, J.McMillan, S.Robinson.
South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's 2.1 2.3 6.7 9.7 (61) def Koroit Saints U18.5's 0.2 2.4 3.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: W.Rantall 3, D.Bridgewater 2, M.Porter 1, O.Smith 1, F.Wilkinson 1, B.Osborne 1; Koroit Saints U18.5's: D.Hoye 1, B.Parsons 1, M.Bright 1, D.Shircore 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: M.Wollermann, O.Smith, C.Miller, M.Porter, H.Alexander, C.Lynch; Koroit Saints U18.5's: J.Suter, T.Waterson, D.Hoye, J.Lathwell
Portland Tigers U18.5's 5.5 8.9 11.13 17.20 (122) def Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Portland Tigers U18.5's: K.Vallance 5, K.Wilson 4, T.Antony 2, K.Jones 2, L.Compton 1, J.Lucas 1, T.Matters 1, J.Heinze 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's:
BEST: Portland Tigers U18.5's: K.Vallance, M.Zeunert, C.Piergrosse, J.Lucas, J.Tunstall, L.Compton; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: T.Vickers, T.Royal, D.Abbott, H.Hobbs, D.Goddard, W.Layley
Warrnambool Blues U18.5's 6.4 9.9 12.15 15.17 (107) def Camperdown U18.5's 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: J.Dowling 3, S.Niklaus 2, R.Barnes 2, A.Laidler 2, R.Mentha 2, S.Carter 2, F.McCoy 1, R.Holloway 1; Camperdown U18.5's:
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: R.Barnes, J.Dowling, S.Niklaus, R.Holloway, P.Kenny, H.Martell; Camperdown U18.5's: B.Stephens, H.Mason, T.Love, W.Cheeseman, T.Podger, E.Baker
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's 1.3 3.4 3.4 5.6 (36) def Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's 0.2 0.4 1.5 1.7 (13)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J.Hardy 2, L.Rees 1, J.Tonissen 1, C.Field 1; Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: J.Fitzsimmons 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: K.Rhook, J.Barrie, W.Kent, H.Ferey, M.Tooley; Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: T.Adamson, J.Sobey, C.Clancey, L.Williams, K.Fleming, A.Fleming
Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's 0.6 4.6 5.10 6.11 (47) def North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 1.1 1.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: I.McVilly 2, F.Penry 1, H.Robertson 1, T.Humphrey 1, B.Vines 1; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: F.Timms 1, B.Sextus 1, L.Anders 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: N.Penry, J.Robertson, I.McVilly, A.Taylor, F.Penry, N.Sinnott; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: I.owen, W.McConnell, C.Boyle, L.Wines, A.Watson, Z.Everall
South Warrnambool Open 16, 29, 40, 52, (52) def Koroit Open 5, 9, 20, 26, (26)
BEST
South Warrnambool Open:
Meg Kelson 3 Carly Watson 2 Ally O'Connor 1
Koroit Open:
Scarlett O'Donnell 3 Layla Monk 2
GOALS
South Warrnambool Open:
Hollie Phillips 36 Annie Blackburn 16
Koroit Open:
Molly McKinnon 8
Warrnambool Open 20, 35, 55, 75, (75) def Camperdown Open 9, 19, 26, 35, (35)
BEST
Warrnambool Open:
Sarah Smith 3 Meg Carlin 2 Isabella Baker 1
Camperdown Open:
Isobel Sinnott 2 Chloe Davis 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Open:
Meg Carlin 41 Eva Ryan 28 Isabella Baker 6
Camperdown Open:
Sophie Conheady 15 Isobel Sinnott 14 Piper Stephens 6
Cobden Open 18, 36, 51, 72, (72) def North Warrnambool Open 10, 21, 30, 37, (37)
BEST
Cobden Open:
Remeny McCann 3 Sarah Moroney 2 Nadine McNamara 1
North Warrnambool Open:
Maddison Vardy 3 Matilda Sewell 2 Tahni Porter 1
GOALS
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 34 Jaymie Finch 20 Molly Hutt 18
North Warrnambool Open:
Skye Billings 19 Victoria Grundy 18
Portland Open 10, 19, 29, 42, (42) def by Terang Mortlake Open 14, 26, 38, 48, (48)
BEST
Portland Open:
Remy Grant 2 Jayde Ellis 1
Terang Mortlake Open:
Hollie Castledine 3 Ava Grundy 2 Grace Wareham 1
GOALS
Portland Open:
Jayde Ellis 18
Terang Mortlake Open:
Eboni Knights 26 Jacqui Arundell 22
Port Fairy Open 3, 6, 10, 13, (13) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Open 21, 31, 52, 64, (64)
BEST
Port Fairy Open:
Tilly Balmer 3 Ellie Cuolahan 2 Tessa Allen 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Open:
Madsie Phillips 3 Kellie Sommerville 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Open:
Laura Coffey 10 Greta Bell 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Open:
Clare Crawford 38 Hayley Sherlock 26
Warrnambool Div 1 7, 16, 23, 37, (37) def Camperdown Div 1 2, 8, 15, 21, (21)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jenna Graham 3 Sarah Byrne 2 Jessica Perry 1
Camperdown Div 1:
Kirby Stonehouse 3 Chloe O'Brien 2 Annabel Lucas 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 1:
Hayley Eldridge 17 Jessica Perry 13 Cate O'Keefe 7
Camperdown Div 1:
Kirby Stonehouse 12
Cobden Div 1 13, 26, 33, 42, (42) def North Warrnambool Div 1 5, 8, 15, 23, (23)
BEST
Cobden Div 1:
Rebecca Dendle 3 Meagan Forth 2 Sarah Smith 1
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Grace Butters 3 Olivia Grundy 2 Kim Wines 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 1:
Grace Taylor 20 Nikki Clover 17 Jessica McGlade 5
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Olivia Grundy 13 Mollie Keast 6 Nikiah Thomas 1
South Warrnambool Div 1 9, 17, 25, 31, (31) def by Koroit Div 1 15, 28, 38, 48, (48)
BEST
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Mellissa Mckenzie 3 Mali Baillie 2 Eliza Dwyer 1
Koroit Div 1:
Indi O'Connor 3 Rhiannon Everall 2 Jacqui Bowman 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Eliza Dwyer 18 Chelsea Quinn 13
Koroit Div 1:
Indi O'Connor 31 Louise Brown 13 Rachel Dobson 4
Portland Div 1 12, 22, 31, 44, (44) def Terang Mortlake Div 1 11, 21, 34, 43, (43)
BEST
Portland Div 1:
Jacci Piergrosse 3 Jessica Cook 2 Lauren Hockley 1
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Mahni Wright 3 May Suhan 2 Rhi Davis 1
GOALS
Portland Div 1:
Jessica Cook 30 Lauren Hockley 14
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Jessica Davis 22 Rhi Davis 21
Port Fairy Div 1 9, 18, 31, 38, (38) def Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 8, 14, 21, 32, (32)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 1:
Rochelle Winnen 3 Erin Andrew 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Rhianne Lewis 3 Stephanie Holcombe 2 Amanda Douglas 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 1:
Jessika Tobin-Salzman 30 Jessica Swarbrick 8
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Kelsey Lewis 26 Stephanie Holcombe 4 Michayla McRae 2
Cobden Div 2 6, 14, 22, 28, (28) def by North Warrnambool Div 2 12, 21, 31, 43, (43)
BEST
Cobden Div 2:
Kayla Pouw 3 Maggie Conheady 2 Hannah Anderson 1
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Tania Malone 3 Ella Grundy 2 Alana Rahui 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 2:
Hannah Anderson 17 Maggie Conheady 11
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Mollie Keast 17 Alana Rahui 14 Tania Malone 12
Warrnambool Div 2 5, 17, 23, 34, (34) def Camperdown Div 2 3, 8, 11, 16, (16)
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 2:
Hidden Player 22 Ashlee Pavletich 12
Camperdown Div 2:
Nell Blake 9 Olivia Maskell 7
Port Fairy Div 2 7, 13, 29, 39, (39) def Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 9, 17, 22, 29, (29)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2:
Jae Leddin 3 Abbie Sheridan 2 Kristen Sheehan 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Sophie Robinson 3 Maddie Rhook 2 Brooke Gordon 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2:
Jae Leddin 24 Kristy Pruin 15
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Bec Sherlock 21 Sophie Robinson 8
Portland Div 2 9, 21, 34, 45, (45) def Terang Mortlake Div 2 11, 20, 29, 39, (39)
BEST
Portland Div 2:
Jenna Domburg 3 Janelle Lancaster 2
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Zoe Barker 2 Linda Chessum 1
GOALS
Portland Div 2:
Jenna Domburg 15
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Linda Chessum 17 Holly Fowler 12 Ava Nolan 10
South Warrnambool Div 2 7, 14, 21, 24, (24) def by Koroit Div 2 9, 18, 24, 30, (30)
BEST
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Courtney West 3 Lucy Blair 2 Bridie Moloney 1
Koroit Div 2:
Aleisha Mugavin 3 Tahlia Purcell 2
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Emily Veale 12 Lucy Blair 10 Kate Noseda 2
Koroit Div 2:
Rachael McGrath 22 Kylie Grayland 8
South Warrnambool Div 3 10, 17, 25, 33, (33) def by Koroit Div 3 13, 21, 29, 42, (42)
BEST
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 3 Peta Van Bruggen 2 Eden Anderton 1
Koroit Div 3:
Paris McInerney 3 Chelsea Anderson 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 29 Tessa Kelson 3 Eden Anderton 1
Koroit Div 3:
Paris McInerney 14
Warrnambool Div 3 9, 20, 27, 35, (35) def by Camperdown Div 3 8, 18, 27, 37, (37)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 3:
Brooke OBrien 3 Annabel Johnson 2 Meg Ludeman 1
Camperdown Div 3:
Tanisha Dooley 3 Hannah Plozza 2 Sondi Guthrie 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 3:
Brooke OBrien 22
Camperdown Div 3:
Hannah Plozza 26 Ruby Walsh 11
Cobden Div 3 15, 27, 33, 38, (38) def North Warrnambool Div 3 4, 11, 16, 21, (21)
BEST
Cobden Div 3:
Macey-lee Hickey 3 jessica anderson 2
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Jessica Billings 3 Gemma Rentsch 2 Mikaela Doran 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 3:
Grace Dawson 18 Tayla Hickey 16 Monique Beames 4
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Edith Walsh 16 Amarlie Conheady 4 Hannah Bird 1
Portland Div 3 5, 9, 13, 14, (14) def by Terang Mortlake Div 3 10, 19, 29, 39, (39)
BEST
Portland Div 3:
Dakoda Aldridge 3 Angela Wiseman 1
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Debbie Worland 3 Meagan Carlin 1
GOALS
Portland Div 3:
Melissa Aldridge 6 Zara Stock 4 Jasmine Whitbourn 4
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 28 Sophie Conheady 7 Holly Fowler 4
Port Fairy Div 3 7, 14, 22, 30, (30) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 7, 19, 27, 38, (38)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 3:
Bella Goudie 3 Stacey Dwyer 2 Hannah van der Aa 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Mimi Chun 3 Sharney Millard 2 Saskia Gould 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 21 Alana Umbers 6 Grace Mitchem 3
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 30 Belinda Carroll 8
Cobden 17&U 14, 31, 42, 56, (56) def North Warrnambool 17&U 5, 9, 10, 21, (21)
BEST
Cobden 17&U:
Ruby Darcy 3 Nikki Clover 2 Kate Smith 1
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Emily Saffin 3 Jessica Keast 2
GOALS
Cobden 17&U:
Kate Smith 23 Nikki Clover 11
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Emily Saffin 17
Port Fairy 17&U 8, 12, 14, 20, (20) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U 12, 23, 34, 43, (43)
BEST
Port Fairy 17&U:
Greta Bell 3 Elsie Adams 2 Claudia Phillips 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U:
Bridget Mailes 3 Mimi Chun 2 Ella Sevior 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 17&U:
Greta Bell 10 GRACE POLLOCK 5 Zara Fox 4
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U:
Ella Sevior 36 Bridget Mailes 7
Warrnambool 17&U 17, 29, 43, 63, (63) def Camperdown 17&U 2, 8, 10, 10, (10)
BEST
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 3 Georgia Ryan 2 Ashlee Pavletich 1
Camperdown 17&U:
Isla Fleming 3 Jessica Ladhams 2 Eliza Oneil 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 48 Ashlee Pavletich 8
Camperdown 17&U:
Eliza Oneil 7 Remy Gaut 2 Isla Fleming 1
South Warrnambool 17&U 7, 14, 22, 34, (34) def by Koroit 17&U 13, 26, 39, 51, (51)
BEST
South Warrnambool 17&U:
Georgia Gilmour 3 Grace Schrama 2 Maggie Johstone 1
Koroit 17&U:
Indi O'Connor 3
GOALS
South Warrnambool 17&U:
Ailish Murfett 30 Sara Anderton 3 Georgia Gilmour 1
Koroit 17&U:
Indi O'Connor 21
Portland 17&U 6, 15, 22, 25, (25) def by Terang Mortlake 17&U 12, 23, 39, 57, (57)
BEST
Portland 17&U:
Millie Ferguson 2 Lexie Purcell 1
GOALS
Portland 17&U:
Stella Rogers 16 Sophie Walsh 9
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Alice Suhan 30 Ava Grundy 12 Lara Clarke 12 Ruby Kenna 3
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 8, 20, 33, 40, (40) def Koroit 17&U Reserves 7, 16, 18, 22, (22)
BEST
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Annabel Thornton 3 Georgia Ragg 2 Taneah Van Bruggen 1
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Maya Cameron 2 Claudia Lynch 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Matilda Stevens 19 Chloe Goldsworthy 12 Paige Kermeen 9
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Tori Hintum 12 Claudia Lynch 10
Cobden 17&U Reserves 20, 38, 54, 70, (70) def North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 4, 6, 8, 9, (9)
GOALS
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 48 Rebecca Foster 22
Cobden 15&U 3, 8, 11, 13, (13) def by North Warrnambool 15&U 7, 14, 26, 36, (36)
BEST
Cobden 15&U:
Georgie Oborne 2 Milla Darcy 1
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Nara Rohan 2 Eden Sextus 1
GOALS
Cobden 15&U:
Emily Hickey 5
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Edith Walsh 23 Addison Conheady 13
Warrnambool 15&U 4, 10, 15, 18, (18) def by Camperdown 15&U 8, 14, 20, 24, (24)
BEST
Warrnambool 15&U:
Lilly Clark 3
Camperdown 15&U:
Indiana Cameron 3 Greta Neal 2 Breeana Daffy 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 15&U:
Lilly Clark 11
Camperdown 15&U:
Greta Neal 11 Breeana Daffy 10 Kiara Love 3
Port Fairy 15&U 0, 6, 10, 12, (12) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U 5, 8, 15, 20, (20)
BEST
Port Fairy 15&U:
Hidden Player 2 Kirra Beardsley 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Lily Raymond 3 Olivia Hardy 2 Saskia Gould 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 15&U:
Sophie Spence 8 Kirra Beardsley 4
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Saskia Gould 13 Olivia Hardy 4 Scarlett Hintum 3
South Warrnambool 15&U 5, 13, 18, 27, (27) def by Koroit 15&U 7, 12, 21, 29, (29)
BEST
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Stella Marris 3 Sophie Smith 2 Maya Rhodes 1
Koroit 15&U:
Rosie Bowman 3 Chloe Gleeson 2 Majella Dobson 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 19 Stella Marris 8
Koroit 15&U:
Majella Dobson 22
Portland 15&U 6, 13, 18, 19, (19) def by Terang Mortlake 15&U 6, 12, 24, 36, (36)
BEST
Portland 15&U:
Maggie Barbary 3 Petal Phillips 2 Mackenzie Barr 1
GOALS
Portland 15&U:
Mackenzie Barr 11 Indiana Rowe 5 Annika Baker 3
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Emma Hill 16 Charli Dillon 5 Lara Clarke 4
13 and under
Warrnambool 13&U 4, 7, 11, 17, (17) def by Camperdown 13&U 9, 11, 15, 19, (19)
BEST
Warrnambool 13&U:
Gemma Crowe 3 Milly Cooknell 1
Camperdown 13&U:
Madison Lucas 3 Taylor Cameron 2 Sasha Kerr 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 13&U:
Felicity White 10 Sophie Brown 2
Camperdown 13&U:
Kiara Love 14 Isabella Wain 5
Cobden 13&U 9, 17, 23, 28, (28) def North Warrnambool 13&U 2, 3, 4, 7, (7)
BEST
Cobden 13&U:
Chloe Anderson 3 Maddison Fisher 2
North Warrnambool 13&U:
Holly Woodward 2 Zoe Everall 1
GOALS
Cobden 13&U:
Chloe Anderson 18 Daisy Bennett 7 Courtney Blain 3
North Warrnambool 13&U:
Ruby Kenwright 2
South Warrnambool 13&U 4, 10, 14, 16, (16) def by Koroit 13&U 9, 16, 25, 33, (33)
BEST
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Eleanor Bussell 3 Zeta Kane 2 Charli Jago 1
Koroit 13&U:
Charlotte Smedts 3 Elsie Finnigan 2 Zoe Dobson 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Maya Veale 12 Charli Jago 4
Koroit 13&U:
Charlotte Smedts 24 Edie Batt 8 Arli Langdon 1
Portland 13&U 3, 7, 10, 15, (15) def by Terang Mortlake 13&U 7, 14, 20, 26, (26)
BEST
Portland 13&U:
Paige Aitchison 3 Peyton Payne 2 Ivy Aitchison 1
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
McKenzie Dillon 3 Violet Dillon 2
GOALS
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 9 Havanah Farley-Harvey 4 Ayda Wiseman 2
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
Violet Dillon 17 Madelyn Clarke 9
Port Fairy 13&U 2, 7, 10, 10, (10) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 9, 15, 22, 29, (29)
BEST
Port Fairy 13&U:
Lexie Dwyer 3 Stella Sobey 2 Lucy Clancey 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 3 Ruby Spong 2
GOALS
Port Fairy 13&U:
Lucy Clancey 5 Lexie Dwyer 2
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 19 Molly Sevior 10
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
