Hampden league round 13: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 13 of the Hampden league season.
Blockbuster matches headline round 13, with South Warrnambool and Koroit, one and two on the senior football ladder, going head-to-head at Friendly Societies' Park.
Cobden and North Warrnambool Eagles will also face off in a top-five showdown, while Warrnambool and Camperdown at Reid Oval is sure to be a competitive one as the race to finals heat up.
In the netball ranks, two top-five showdowns - South (one) and Koroit (three), and Cobden (two) and North (four) - are the pick of the round.
Meanwhile, Port Fairy hosts Hamilton Kangaroos, and Terang Mortlake head to Portland to play the Tigers.
Follow the latest updates below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.