In-form defender Hannah Van Zyl is glad she joined Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District league this season.
The 19-year-old departed Hampden league side Warrnambool so she could play alongside younger sister Carla and led the league's Most Valuable Player award when the tally was released after round 12.
"It's been unreal, it's been a big change coming from Hampden to district but I'm really enjoying it, it's been loads of fun," Van Zyl said of the season so far.
Van Zyl said she was shocked to hear she was on top of the MVP count.
"I really didn't expect to be winning that but it's nice," she said. "I felt a sense of pride, moving to play with Carla, it kind of made me feel like I made the right choice giving it a go."
The fitness fanatic said she took a liking to the club after watching Carla play and hadn't been disappointed.
"It seemed like a real family club," she said.
"The parents were all there and everyone got involved and I just thought 'why not have a change for a season'. I've been really enjoying it."
As for taking the court with Carla, she said it had been enjoyable.
"We play at opposite ends, so I'm goal defence and she played goal shooter," she said. "It's been good, I mean we have our moments but all-in-all it's been really good."
Van Zyl, who is planning to run her second half-marathon in October, believes fitness and a change of scenery were the secrets to her impressive form.
"I do a lot of fitness stuff outside of netball, like agility stuff, running, bike riding, gym work, I think that helps a lot with my netball in terms of being able to run out four quarters in goal defence," she said. "Different ways of training and doing things has probably made me change my game a bit.
"I guess moving to Creek, having to find my feet and learning different plays and finding what works for us (has helped)."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.