Urgent fix needed for train pain

Will the state government's decision to slash the cost of train fares on regional lines go down in history as Premier Daniel Andrews' most popular decision?
Instead of paying $78 for a return trip between Warrnambool and Melbourne, it's now $10 a day. It was a vote-winner at last year's state election.
It was a masterstroke in getting more people using public transport and off crumbling roads where more people have lost their lives in the first seven months of the year than we average in a calendar year.
The government says travellers have saved more than $15 million since the lower fares were introduced in March with V/Line saying patronage across its network has jumped 45 per cent.
It's a great story. Warrnambool's line was earmarked for closure under Jeff Kennett's state government 30 years ago and only the efforts of a passionate, vocal community prevented what would have been a disaster for the region. The service had been struggling for patronage and the introduction of a private operator in 1993 and realisation we had to use it or lose it, saw an upswing.
Not so long ago Warrnambool line trains had the worst punctuality record in the state and reliability was a major problem too.
Credit where credit's due, V/Line and the government addressed those issues. Throw in cheaper fares, more services and suddenly there's more people travelling on trains than we can remember. That's good news.
But did the government and V/Line expect such an increase? If not, why?
They're the questions South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is raising after people were forced to stand in the toilets and aisles from Melbourne to Warrnambool on July 2.
Overcrowding is a major concern, not just in terms of safety but having worked so hard to shake the late, slow and unreliable image many had, it's a public relations disaster.
If you pre-book a ticket and then are cramped with people standing in aisles and you can't get to the toilet, you are going to think twice about boarding again. If you don't pre-book and can't get a seat when you get on, you too aren't going to come away with a positive experience.
V/Line said it would review its booking system and this week urged passengers to have their say during public consultation.
It's pretty simple - don't sell more tickets than seats. Is it time all tickets must be pre-booked? There are plenty of examples of successful ticketing systems around the world V/Line could look at. It needs to act quick though because confidence in the system will be eroded.
Did you know Nathan Buckley had strong south-west links? He is excited about returning to Warrnambool for a sportsman's night on. He spoke exclusively to sports journalist Meg Saultry this week.
In response to reader feedback, we've made some adjustments to our new puzzles page. We're grateful to those readers who have taken the time to contact us with their questions, suggestions and not-so-cryptic criticism. Some readers said the circular configuration of the 9 Letter target word puzzle was too difficult to decipher, so we have reverted to the familiar square grid format which many said was easier on the eyes.
We've also increased the grid size of the sudoku and adjusted its position on the page. While some readers have described the quick crossword as too quick, others have said its clues are too difficult or the words too long.
We will continue working with our compilers to get the balance right in terms of difficulty levels so that readers are challenged but also get the satisfaction of being able to complete the puzzle quickly.
Brothers who bungled a series of burglaries before netting a safe containing $76,000 were jailed this week. A teen who allegedly stole a farm ute and filmed himself at 160kmh was granted bailed.
Warrnambool City Council was fined $12,500 in the city's magistrates' court on Friday after being prosecuted by WorkSafe following the collapse of a concrete walkway at the saleyards in 2020.
Council-run aged care services are being reviewed at Warrnambool and Moyne Shire. Will they follow Corangamite Shire and axe their services because of federal government changes?
Popular Warrnambool businesswoman Anne-Maree Quinlan is set to retire more than a decade after opening a newsagency and Tatts agency in north Warrnambool.
Age is no barrier, so it seems, with 80 retirees signing up to fill some of the city's critical worker shortages.
A remote-controlled robotic lawnmower will be rolling across Warrnambool with the city council purchasing one for use in tricky areas.
Is Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta finished? A meeting on July 26 will determine its future with a lack of volunteers putting a cloud over it.
If you need inspiration, read this story about Hampden league netballer Skye Billings who has overcome debilitating injuries to reach a significant milestone.
