Two former students returned to Koroit and District Primary School to play an integral part in the opening of a significant new asset.
This week the school community celebrated the official opening of its new outdoor learning classroom.
The centre point of this project is a mural created by former student and local indigenous leader Levi Geebung.
The school's current student cohort joined Mr Geebung in creating the mural, with the handprint of each student included.
At the official opening, Mr Geebung was joined by another former Koroit and District Primary School student Reuben Smith.
The pair performed a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country in language.
The opening of the new outdoor classroom will set in motion an opportunity for nature to go full circle.
Included in the new area are garden beds that are planted out with bush tucker plants.
It is hoped the gentle nurturing of the plants by students will bring them to fruition, with the harvest to then by used as part of the school's kitchen garden program.
School principal Tanya McPherson said the opening of the new outdoor classroom was an emotional day for all.
"It was such a wonderful occasion," Mr McPherson said.
"We have worked so hard to recognise our indigenous culture and this is a major part of that journey.
"Levi's mural is amazing and the children all know the story behind it.
"And with the outdoor classroom, it is an area that will activate all the children's senses."
The new area came about through the work of students, staff and parents.
The school's Hands-on Learning team used their skills to design and build tables and chairs for the area, as well as lay out the rock garden section.
Parents played their part by filling planter boxes and garden beds so they were ready for sowing.
The opening day concluded with a school picnic, put on by the parents and friends group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.