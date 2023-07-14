IMPORTED galloper Instigator needs to put in a personal-best run to win Sunday's $125,000 Drechsler Hurdle at Pakenham, according to Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell.
Instigator lines up against a select field of seven rivals in the jumps feature to be run over 3500 metres.
Purcell said Instigator's last run when he ran eighth in the Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool was better than it looks on paper.
"It's a cracking field for the Drechsler," he said. "We're going to have to be at the top of our game if we're to win.
"The set weights and penalties conditions for the Drechsler don't suit us but they really help the top weight Saunter Boy.
"He's the class runner of the field and looks the one to beat. I'm willing to forget our last run in the Lafferty.
"We were squashed out at the second last hurdle in the Lafferty. I'm sure if he wasn't caught up in that incident he would have been in the finish. We haven't asked Instigator to do much since his Lafferty Hurdle run. He's fit and should be competitive on Sunday."
The Rattlin' Bog and Rising Renown run in a restricted hurdle on the six race program for Purcell.
"I think going forward The Rattlin' Bog is going to be a handy jumper," he said.
"I was really happy with his last-start win in a a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool.
"With another couple of hurdle starts under his belt this season he should come back a better jumper next year while Rising Renown is honest and the claim for Campbell Rawiller should help his chances."
Stern Idol returns to jumping for the powerful training combination of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the $125,000 Mosstropper Steeplechase.
The lightly-raced jumper was pulled up at his last start in this year's Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will closely monitor weather patterns before deciding if Ferago runs in the $175,000 Flemington Cup at Flemington on Saturday.
Ferago, a last-start three length winner at Morphettville, loves wet tracks and Ryan believes the track conditions at Flemington may not suit the six-year-old.
"Flemington is a great draining track and the water gets away pretty quickly," he said.
"Ferago loves wet tracks and Flemington is rated a good four. I've got my fingers crossed they'll get some heavy rain at Flemington but it doesn't look like happening.
"We've got VOBIS Gold Cup at Caulfield on July 22, if we don't go to Flemington. It might be better to take the Caulfield option but we'll wait as long as we can before making the final decision about Flemington."
Warrnambool-based jockey Harry Grace who rode Ferago to his Morphettville victory has been booked for the Flemington ride.
Lindsey Smith and Maddie Raymond are other local trainers will runners on the big nine-race Flemington program.
Rolls, who won this year's Warrnambool Cup for Raymond five runs ago, lines up in a $150,000 race while Smith saddles up Playing It Safe in the Rising Stars Final for apprentice jockeys.
