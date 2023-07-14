Warrnambool will pay about $1.5 million for its share of a two-year joint contact with Corangamite Shire to reseal its city roads.
It's a deal which mayor Debbie Arnott said was a good financial outcome for both councils.
"It gives us the best value," she said.
Cr Arnott said because it was a larger program there would be a better economy of scale.
Cr Max Taylor said this new joint agreement would reduce running and administration costs and provide much better value for money for the councils.
"Both council's programs contain very similar scopes undertaken by specialist contractors which accordingly provide a greater opportunity to achieve efficiencies," he said
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said this type of agreement worked well and "makes sense".
"There are some negatives in council adopting its previous direct procurement method," she said.
"So this joint bitumen sealing program should deliver savings and efficiencies that would otherwise not be possible with a direct procurement method."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
