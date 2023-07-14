Updated: 12.30pm
A Koroit man facing 45 high-end sex abuse and child pornography offences will appear in court again on September 15.
The man has submitted a plea offer to the Office of Public Prosecutions (OPP).
Magistrate Magistrate Peter Mellas questioned why a decision had not been made on the offer.
He asked Gorjan Nikolovski, who was appearing on behalf of the OPP, to put the offer to a prosecutor and advise the court on whether a decision had been met.
Mr Nikolovski told Magistrate Mellas the OPP needed more time.
He said four weeks was needed to consider the offer and discuss it with the alleged victims.
The matter was adjourned until September 15.
Earlier:
A Koroit man charged with 45 high-end sex abuse and child pornography offences intends to plead guilty to some charges.
The 45-year-old, who can't be named because it may identify the complainants, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
An adjournment was sought to allow the Office of Public Prosecutions (OPP) to consider the plea offer made on Thursday.
Magistrate Peter Mellas questioned why a response to whether the plea offer was accepted was not available.
Gorjan Nikolovski, who was appearing on behalf of the OPP, said he had been advised to seek a six to eight-week extension.
Mr Mellas said he would not grant that.
He suggested he should have an answer to allow him to commit the accused for trial because it was the second committal mention.
"Why can't it be put to a district prosecutor today?" Mr Mellas asked.
Honorah Edwards, who was appearing for the accused, said the plea offer had been submitted to the OPP on Thursday night.
She was asked about the plea offer by Mr Mellas.
"It's an offer to plead guilty on two of the complainant matters and it's a not guilty on the third matter," she said.
Mr Mellas stood the matter down and asked for the plea offer to be put to a prosecutor on Friday.
He said he hoped to get an answer on whether it was accepted and for the accused to appear again in court later today.
"That means that the victims in the matter have some certainty and (the accused) gets some certainty," he said.
He has been charged with the alleged horrific abuse of a baby girl for about six months.
A second alleged victim was aged about four years old and a third victim between nine and 16 years.
Police claim more than 10,000 images of abuse were found on his electronic devices, some of which the accused was alleged to have produced.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
