He's captain of one of the biggest football clubs in the country but deep down Zach Merrett is still just a boy from Cobden. The Essendon skipper will play game 200 for the club that drafted him on Saturday, when he leads the Bombers out against Geelong at Kardinia Park.
The 27-year-old is one of several current AFL stars connected to Hampden league side Cobden Bombers, with Sam Walsh (Carlton), Sean Darcy (Fremantle) Gary Rohan (Geelong) and Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne) all products of the country club.
Whether there's something in the water or not, it's no surprise to Merrett a town of less than 2000 known for dairy farming could produce so much elite football talent.
"I think being such a small country town the footy club's the heartbeat of the town and particularly when I was growing up it felt like everyone in the town or surrounding the town absolutely loved footy," he said.
"There's just a strong community feel there that everyone gets the absolute best opportunity to be the best player they can be.
"I was lucky enough to have some really good development coaches going through Cobden those early years aspiring to play senior footy and went on from there. But I think it's what all those guys started off doing, wanting to play senior footy for Cobden and it evolved from there."
Merrett, who was appointed Bombers' captain this year, hadn't thought too much about his glittering career ahead of his milestone match, admitting the nerves would probably arrive on Saturday. The smooth-moving midfielder is a three-time Crichton medallist and on track for a third All-Australian selection but knows he has more to prove.
"I had a good chat with Dylan Shiel about it the other day, he obviously played his in round one and for some reason I think when you tick over 200 it feels like you're getting on a bit and you're a bit older," he said. "But I think for me, I still feel like I'm in the middle or still feel like I have a long way to go in my career.
"So it just feels like a milestone that is nice to hit and feel excited and (be) proud of but I still feel like I've got so many other things I want to achieve out of my career. I don't think I'll stop and reflect too much."
On-field the Bombers are exceeding expectations this season, sitting fifth on the ladder after 17 rounds under Merrett and coach Brad Scott's leadership.
Merrett is excited by what he's witnessed from his youth-laden side but said it's "a long way off where we think that we can get to".
"The fact that we're still improving and evolving week-on-week and day-by-day at training, to still be getting a few wins on the board and be in contention to try and challenge for finals, is super exciting and probably not so much unexpected but probably is a bit ahead of schedule in a way," he said.
"A lot of newness and a lot of young players coming on really quickly but also know we've got a lot of hard work to do because the comp is so even."
One aspect Merrett treasures from his time with Essendon is the five years he spent playing and training alongside brother Jackson.
Jackson arrived at the club two years before his younger brother and featured 56 times for the Bombers between 2012 and 2018.
"It feels like a while ago now but to get to the club with him there was a massive help for me and then to play 40 or 50 games together for a big AFL club, not many people can say that," he said.
"I look back with some pretty fond memories."
Jackson, now coach of East Point in the Ballarat football league, will venture down the highway after football on Saturday to watch his brother's milestone game.
The former Bomber is "proud" of his sibling's achievement and his devotion to his craft.
"I think it's just really good recognition for all the hard work he's put in over the past 25-odd years, right from when we were kicking the footy in the backyard to get to where he is now," he said. "It's just reward for all that effort he has put in and the commitment and the sacrifices over the years."
Jackson also cherishes the time the pair spent together at Essendon.
"Looking back on it, it's one of the highlights of my career, not many people can say they had the opportunity to play with their brother for 40, 50-odd occasions at the highest level," he said.
"It's probably something that I don't reflect on too much at the moment but years down the track it'll be something I share with my kids and hopefully grandkids."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
