Essendon's Zach Merrett pays tribute to Cobden ahead of 200th game

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Essendon skipper Zach Merrett, pictured celebrating against Adelaide this season, will play game 200 on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
He's captain of one of the biggest football clubs in the country but deep down Zach Merrett is still just a boy from Cobden. The Essendon skipper will play game 200 for the club that drafted him on Saturday, when he leads the Bombers out against Geelong at Kardinia Park.

