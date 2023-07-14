Editorial: Urgent fix needed for train pain

Will the state government's decision to slash the cost of train fares on regional lines go down in history as Premier Daniel Andrews' most popular decision?
Instead of paying $78 for a return trip between Warrnambool and Melbourne, it's now $10 a day. It was a vote-winner at last year's state election.
It was a masterstroke in getting more people using public transport and off crumbling roads where more people have lost their lives in the first seven months of the year than we average in a calendar year.
The government says travellers have saved more than $15 million since the lower fares were introduced in March with V/Line saying patronage across its network has jumped 45 per cent.
It's a great story. Warrnambool's line was earmarked for closure under Jeff Kennett's state government 30 years ago and only the efforts of a passionate, vocal community prevented what would have been a disaster for the region. The service had been struggling for patronage and the introduction of a private operator in 1993 and realisation we had to use it or lose it, saw an upswing.
Not so long ago Warrnambool line trains had the worst punctuality record in the state and reliability was a major problem too.
Credit where credit's due, V/Line and the government addressed those issues. Throw in cheaper fares, more services and suddenly there's more people travelling on trains than we can remember. That's good news.
But did the government and V/Line expect such an increase? If not, why?
They're the questions South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is raising after people were forced to stand in the toilets and aisles from Melbourne to Warrnambool on July 2.
Overcrowding is a major concern, not just in terms of safety but having worked so hard to shake the late, slow and unreliable image many had, it's a public relations disaster.
If you pre-book a ticket and then are cramped with people standing in aisles and you can't get to the toilet, you are going to think twice about boarding again. If you don't pre-book and can't get a seat when you get on, you too aren't going to come away with a positive experience.
V/Line said it would review its booking system and this week urged passengers to have their say during public consultation.
It's pretty simple - don't sell more tickets than seats. Is it time all tickets must be pre-booked? There are plenty of examples of successful ticketing systems around the world V/Line could look at. It needs to act quick though because confidence in the system will be eroded.
