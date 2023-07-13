Nude threats leads to sex with 13-year-old before committing separate rape

A south-west youth already on a treatment order for having sex with a 13-year-old girl after threatening to send nudes of her has now pleaded guilty to rape.
The now 18-year-old, who cannot legally be named, has entered pleas in a court to sex charges, including the new count of rape.
The court heard he had already "successfully" completed a two-year therapeutic treatment order for pressuring a 13-year-old into having sex at public toilets after threatening to distribute nude images of her when he was 16.
The magistrate strongly disputed the term "successfully" used by a lawyer now that the youth has committed a rape, saying the course was a "complete failure".
The teen admitted raping a girl he knew in April last year after engaging in consensual kissing, cuddling and intimate touching.
A police prosecutor said there were serious aggravating features to the earlier offending, involving degrading behaviour and a 13-year-old.
She said a rape charge initially issued in that brief of evidence had been withdrawn by the prosecution but the victim had been a "less than enthusiastic participant".
The prosecutor said it was particularly "degrading and predatory" offending which involved biting.
The magistrate has released the teenager on bail with strict conditions until a sentencing hearing on August 11.
He has so far resisted persistent defence counsel pleas for a community based sentence, saying: "I consider all sentencing options are open".
"I am not convinced custody is not required," he said, adding the "persistent aspect of the offending is extraordinarily troubling".
The lawyer had claimed the rape would not have been issued without the admissions made by the youth during an interview with police.
In a moving victim impact statement the victim read to court, she said she questioned why she had been raped.
She said her body was used for satisfaction by someone else, which made her question her worth.
"I'm scared of the world. Nothing can change what happened," she said, adding she was unable to sleep without medication.
"It will follow me around for the rest of my life."
