Sex offender has sentencing deferred to stay off drugs

A Warrnambool sex offender has again had his sentencing deferred in an effort to get him to stay off drugs which trigger him committing crimes.
Ian Cooper, 35, of Ocean Grove, previously pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to charges including multiple counts of stalking, breaching a sex offence registration order and breaching bail.
Sentencing was adjourned until August 3 with Cooper's bail conditions including an 11pm to 6am curfew, a ban on the use of illegal drugs and he has to obey the instructions of health professionals.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client suffered schizophrenia, an acquired brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder following an assault.
He said at the time of the recent offending Cooper was not taking his medication, he had been in and out of health care, but claimed he was now stablised due to depo injections.
Cooper had spent 80 days in custody prior to Thursday's hearing.
A police prosecutor submitted Cooper also had stimulant use disorders relating to drug use and was a risk to members of the community when using drugs.
She said if released from custody Cooper would be discharged with his medication, notes of doctors appointments and the number for Lifeline.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the issue was how to get Cooper to stop taking drugs.
He told Cooper he could easily jail him for years.
The magistrate said it was crystal clear Cooper's mental health declined when he used illegal amphetamine-based drugs, such as methamphetamine, speed or GHB.
"That affects your mental health, you frighten and harm people and you go to jail, you go to jail big time," he said.
The magistrate told Cooper if he used drugs and offended the court would be left without any option other than to jail him.
Mr Lethbridge said he would defer sentencing and the future sentencing options would be determined by the choices Cooper made.
"You'll have to come back and see me every couple of weeks. You'll have to do urine tests once a week for illicit drugs," he said.
"If those tests turn up illicit drugs you will have breached bail and I will sentence you to jail.
"As soon as you pose a risk all bets are off."
Cooper was adamant he did not want to be sent back to prison.
Detective Acting Sergeant Jacqui Eaton previously told the court that as of June 2021 Mr Cooper was a registered sex offender for eight years.
On June 21 last year Mr Cooper was also placed on a prohibition order to further protect the community.
That order included an 11pm to 6am home curfew and that he not follow, harass or stalk females or engage shop assistants in sexual or personal conversations.
Police claim Mr Cooper breached his overnight curfew on December 28 when he was located in the Surfside Holiday Park at 11.30pm, when he said he was looking for a cigarette.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said Mr Cooper had also gone to a Koroit Street shop twice in December and tried to chat up a shop assistant, the second time asking for her name and telephone number and kissing her hand.
During an interview with police, Mr Cooper admitted he might have been too friendly.
At 12.30am on December 29, Mr Cooper allegedly jumped out of bushes and surprised four people at The Flume off Merri Street in Warrnambool.
He shook the hand of three people, two men and a woman, before lifting another woman's hand and kissing the back of her hand.
Mr Cooper also attended another shop where a shop assistant claimed she was harassed.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said the shop assistants were "quite concerned" and now left work in pairs to go to their cars.
Cooper was also caught breaching his curfew in June this year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.