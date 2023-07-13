The Standard
Registered sex offender has sentencing put off again

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:29am
Sex offender has sentencing deferred to stay off drugs
A Warrnambool sex offender has again had his sentencing deferred in an effort to get him to stay off drugs which trigger him committing crimes.

