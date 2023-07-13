The Standard
Mortlake woman to pay $300 compo for damaged hair straightener

By Andrew Thomson
A hair straightener has come to grief at the hands of a shocked ex-girlfriend. She was ordered to pay compensation.
A woman who turned up at her ex-boyfriend's home to find another woman in his bed has admitted to causing damage.

