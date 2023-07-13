A woman who turned up at her ex-boyfriend's home to find another woman in his bed has admitted to causing damage.
Jessica McKenzie, 31, of Mortlake, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to causing wilful damage.
Police told the court in the early hours of June 11 McKenzie damaged a hair straightener valued at $300.
Officers said the 29-year-old victim had not met McKenzie, who was the former partner or her boyfriend.
The couple were asleep in bed at his home when someone entered and stood in the bedroom doorway.
McKenzie was intoxicated, said she was in trouble and needed help.
McKenzie went to a bathroom and the man knocked on the door to check if she was OK.
McKenzie picked up a knife and cut the cord of a hair straightener before continuing erratic behaviour.
McKenzie told the court she had been separated from the man for two years.
She said her former partner then had a relationship with the other woman, between the end of last year and the start of this year, which he told her had ended.
"When I come into town he said I could stay there. He invited me," she said.
"I got the shock of my life when I turned the light on."
McKenzie said she was happy to pay for the damage as she felt terrible about cutting up the hair straightener.
She was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay $300 compensation.
