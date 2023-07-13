The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton man, 28, charged with making threats to kill

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bail refused for man charged with making threats to kill
Bail refused for man charged with making threats to kill

A Hamilton man has been charged with an additional charge of making a threat to kill after an incident with a health care worker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.