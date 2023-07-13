Bail refused for man charged with making threats to kill

A Hamilton man has been charged with an additional charge of making a threat to kill after an incident with a health care worker.
Taylor Glenn, 28, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court this week where he was remanded in custody until Monday.
He was already on bail for making threats to kill, including threats to kill a young child.
It's alleged Mr Glenn also kicked a toilet while in the police cells until it broke away from a wall.
A magistrate decided Mr Glenn had failed to show compelling reasons why he should be granted bail.
It's expected Mr Glenn will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday for a further mention hearing.
